Fastly recognized as a Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Edge Distribution Platforms

We're excited to share that Fastly has been named as a Customers' Choice in the inaugural 2026 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Edge Distribution Platforms report .

We are proud to be recognized this year and proud of our recognition in this report:

Customers would recommend: Fastly received a 95% willingness-to-recommend score based on customer reviews.

4.8 out of 5 stars overall: We are especially proud that Fastly received an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars based on 92 reviews as of April 2026.

We are truly grateful for this acknowledgement; your feedback and shared experiences are vital in helping us innovate, evolve, and build a better Fastly.

Here's What Our Customers Are Saying

This acknowledgement is based on reviews from customers who purchased, implemented, and used Fastly. Here's just a bit of that feedback:

“Working with Fastly has been a positive experience overall. The platform is fast, reliable, and gives us strong security controls right at the edge, which is critical for protecting banking applications. The real-time updates and visibility into traffic make it easier to react quickly to threats or performance issues.” - SIEM Consultant, Banking

“Fastly team (account, technical, security) are all world-class and we have shared Slack, in-person and remote meetings where they listen to and cater to our needs. The product itself is fastest on the market and can't be matched by other CDN players.”

- Director of Engineering, Travel and Hospitality

“Our overall experience has been excellent. The platform consistently delivers strong, reliable, and secure performance we need to operate confidently at scale. Support has also been a highlight, for all the services they provide, whether it is the CDN, WAF, Bot Protection, or day-to-day operations. Overall we are very satisfied and feel the solution effectively meets both our technical and operational needs.” - Manager, IT Security and Risk Management, Media

Fastly also received high ratings across every category measured in the report, including Product Capabilities (4.7), Sales Experience (4.8), Deployment Experience (4.8), and Support Experience (4.7) as of April 2026.

If you're ready to learn more about how Fastly helps organizations deliver fast, secure, and reliable digital experiences at the edge, there's no better time to get in touch .

Customer Trust: The Foundation of Fastly

We are absolutely thrilled to have been recognized by our customers and would like to acknowledge and thank our customers and community for their continued feedback and trust.

What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that it reflects the experiences of the people who use Fastly every day. Your feedback helps shape our products, our roadmap, and the way we support customers around the world.

We are confident that with our continued focus on innovation and customer success, we will keep helping organizations deliver fast, secure, and reliable digital experiences at the edge.

Let's continue to work together to make the internet better, faster, and safer.

Get the 2026 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Edge Distribution Platforms report. Download now

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Edge Distribution Platforms, By Peer Contributors, 30 June 2026.

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