Fastly recognized as a Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Edge Distribution Platforms

The future of business starts with developers

Learn more
CompanyThe team behind better online experiencesNetwork MapA new architecture for the modern internetIndustry Analyst RelationsSee what industry analysts say about FastlyNewsRecent updates and announcementsPlatformThe platform behind better, faster and more secure digital experiencesCustomer StoriesSee how the best of the web succeedEventsConnect with Fastly at an eventCareersJoin the team that's building a better internet

The Fastly Edge Cloud Platform

See All Products
Content Delivery (CDN)Deliver fast, personalized experiences globallyLive StreamingDeliver seamless live streaming experiencesStreaming Video (VoD)Deliver exceptional on-demand video experiencesMedia Shield Optimize multi-CDN deploymentsOn-the-Fly PackagerDynamically package on-demand video content in real timeImage OptimizerRapid image processing at the edgeLoad BalancerGranular control over routing decisionsTLS EncryptionReduce the complexity of TLS managementOrigin Connect Connect directly to FastlyIP AddressesEasily manage IP addressesHTTP/3 & QUICModern protocolsDomain Research APIInstant, accurate domain name discoveryObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereBot ManagementDetect and mitigate bot attacksDDoS ProtectionAutomated mitigation of disruptive and distributed attacksAPI SecuritySecure your API endpointsClient-Side ProtectionDefend against client-side attacksAI Bot ManagementStop AI bots from scraping website content
Edge ComputeTake your apps to the edge — our instant platform helps you build amazing experiences for your usersKey Value StoreThe fastest key value store you can get, but as easy to use as your familiar database toolsWebsockets & Fanout Real-time messaging, at global scale, with complete personalization and easy setupDeveloper SDKsProgram the same services we use to build Fastly productsEnterprise ServerlessThe most powerful serverless platform, built on open standards and integrated with Fastly’s full suite of productsAIAccelerate your AI workloads and improve efficiency with semantic cachingObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesProgrammable CacheGet full programmatic access to the same legendary caching that powers our CDN.MCP ServerAI-powered control for your Fastly services.
Real-time LoggingStream and analyze logs in real-timeEdge ObserverExplore live and historical traffic dataDomain InspectorAssess domain level insightsOrigin InspectorView complete origin to edge insightsAlertsCreate notifications for service-related metricsLog Explorer & InsightsInteract with actionable insights

Extraordinary services for exceptional results

See All Services
Professional ServicesExpert help to migrate or optimize your delivery serviceLive Entertainment ServicesLive streaming experiences that scale with your audiencesSupport PlansWorld class support from start to finishManaged CDNMaximized control and flexibilityManaged SecurityExpertly managed web application protectionCustomer SupportFastly Support helping you grow better, together

Innovative digital solutions

See all our solutions
Streaming MediaDeliver stellar live and on-demand streamingEmerging MediaHigh performance for emerging media brandsDigital PublishingReal-time journalism with improved reader experiencesRetail & eCommerceFast, personalized experiences at scaleFinancial ServicesIntegrated security to protect customer dataHigh TechInstantly scale your performance as you growTravel & HospitalityOnline tailored experiences for your guests and visitorsOnline EducationDeliver secure learning experiences at scaleGamingFuel your players’ next win with ultra-fast, secure game downloadsiGamingDeliver fast, secure, uninterrupted, and engaging gameplays at the edge
Infrastructure SavingsAchieve lower, more predictable cloud spendMulti-cloud OptimizationReduce complexity and unify cloud resourcesCustomer TrustLearn more about Fastly’s Customer Trust initiativesPrivacy EnablementLearn how to protect your user's dataSustainability DashboardSee your electricity use and GHG emissions for the Fastly platform

Empowering every developer to build incredible experiences

Try Fastly free
DevelopersBuild something amazing todayFast ForwardCreating a more trustworthy internetDev ToolsDev tools built for teams - with an edgeDeveloper SDKsProgram the same services we use to build Fastly productsCommunityJoin developers around the worldSign upCreate a free developer account

Help build a fast, safe, and engaging internet with Fastly

Why Partner with FastlyHelp deliver safe, fast and engaging experiencesCloud PartnersLearn about the benefits of combining Fastly with your cloud servicesChannel PartnersEnhance your offerings & capabilities with Fastly productsTechnology & Integration PartnersExplore our partner ecosystem
Partner Portal LoginAccess all your Fastly partner resourcesBecome a PartnerEnhance your business by reselling or referring Fastly productsFind a PartnerLet us help connect you with the right partner for your needs

Get Help with Fastly

DocumentationGet the most out of FastlyResource LibraryExplore data sheets, reports, and moreFastly AcademyHands on learning with Fastly productsLearning CenterLearn about Internet technologyBlogOur latest thoughts and ideasSecurity ResearchStronger security through researchFastly's POV Explore expert and industry insights
Support CenterHow can we help?Contact UsGet in touch today
Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Fastly recognized as a Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Edge Distribution Platforms

Kim Ogletree

Chief Customer Officer, Fastly

Company newsCustomersEdge networkPlatformProduct

We're excited to share that Fastly has been named as a Customers' Choice in the inaugural 2026 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Edge Distribution Platforms report.

We are proud to be recognized this year and proud of our recognition in this report:

  • Customers would recommend: Fastly received a 95% willingness-to-recommend score based on customer reviews.

  • 4.8 out of 5 stars overall: We are especially proud that Fastly received an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars based on 92 reviews as of April 2026.

We are truly grateful for this acknowledgement; your feedback and shared experiences are vital in helping us innovate, evolve, and build a better Fastly.

Here's What Our Customers Are Saying

This acknowledgement is based on reviews from customers who purchased, implemented, and used Fastly. Here's just a bit of that feedback:

  • “Working with Fastly has been a positive experience overall. The platform is fast, reliable, and gives us strong security controls right at the edge, which is critical for protecting banking applications. The real-time updates and visibility into traffic make it easier to react quickly to threats or performance issues.”  - SIEM Consultant, Banking

  • “Fastly team (account, technical, security) are all world-class and we have shared Slack, in-person and remote meetings where they listen to and cater to our needs. The product itself is fastest on the market and can't be matched by other CDN players.”
    - Director of Engineering, Travel and Hospitality

  • “Our overall experience has been excellent. The platform consistently delivers strong, reliable, and secure performance we need to operate confidently at scale. Support has also been a highlight, for all the services they provide, whether it is the CDN, WAF, Bot Protection, or day-to-day operations. Overall we are very satisfied and feel the solution effectively meets both our technical and operational needs.” - Manager, IT Security and Risk Management, Media

Fastly also received high ratings across every category measured in the report, including Product Capabilities (4.7), Sales Experience (4.8), Deployment Experience (4.8), and Support Experience (4.7) as of April 2026.

If you're ready to learn more about how Fastly helps organizations deliver fast, secure, and reliable digital experiences at the edge, there's no better time to get in touch.

Customer Trust: The Foundation of Fastly

We are absolutely thrilled to have been recognized by our customers and would like to acknowledge and thank our customers and community for their continued feedback and trust.

What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that it reflects the experiences of the people who use Fastly every day. Your feedback helps shape our products, our roadmap, and the way we support customers around the world.

We are confident that with our continued focus on innovation and customer success, we will keep helping organizations deliver fast, secure, and reliable digital experiences at the edge.

Let's continue to work together to make the internet better, faster, and safer.

Get the 2026 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Edge Distribution Platforms report.

Download now

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Edge Distribution Platforms, By Peer Contributors, 30 June 2026.

Gartner and Peer Insights are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Ready to get started?

Get in touch with us today
Talk to an expert