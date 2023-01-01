Explore the Compute ecosystem

Compute partners

AWS

AWS

Logging

AWS offers a broad set of services that help organizations move faster, lower IT costs, and scale applications. Fastly works with customers to configure and optimize their AWS hosted content and applications for fast global delivery.

Shared value

Fastly offers logging to a number of formats and platforms to provide real-time data from the edge. This complete visibility allows you to monitor performance or security issues and make changes quickly before they negatively impact the business.

Value props

  • End to end visibility across the tech stack

  • Single view for all edge metrics

  • Data aggregated from multiple sources 

  • Real-time performance & security monitoring

Fastly-built

JavascriptRustWebAssembly

AWS

AWS

Backend

AWS offers a broad set of services that help organizations move faster, lower IT costs, and scale applications. Fastly works with customers to configure and optimize their AWS hosted content and applications for fast global delivery.

Shared value

Fastly integrates with a wide number of backend technologies to combine data from the edge with your origin source. We support a number of backend architectures like traditional web servers, PaaS, static bucket storage, and more.

Value props

  • Improve cost & performance

  • Combine your edge & origin data 

  • Store real-time edge metrics 

  • Support multiple backend architectures

Fastly-built

JavascriptRust

Auth0

Auth0

Security

The Auth0 Identity Platform, a product unit within Okta, takes a modern approach to identity and enables organizations to provide secure access to any application, for any user.

Shared value

Customers need to be able to deploy authentication solutions in an easy, fast, and scalable way. Together, Fastly’s Compute@Edge and Auth0’s identity management solution can deliver a developer-centric identity platform from the edge.

Value props

  • Improved customer experience

  • Reduced time to implementation

  • Better risk mitigation

  • Increased enterprise adoption

Fastly-built

Rust

Backblaze

Backblaze

Backend

Backblaze is a cloud storage platform that makes storing and using data easy. They offer S3-compatible object storage that's readily available through APIs, partner products, and their web UI — all at a fraction of the price of other cloud providers.

Shared value

With free egress from Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage to Fastly's edge cloud network, you can already store and serve rich media files seamlessly.  Now with Compute@Edge, developers can build any type of transformation or authentication without the need for backend servers. 

Value props

  • Simplicity: API-first, built for developers

  • Single-tier cloud pricing at $5/TB/mo 

  • Free egress between Backblaze and Fastly

  • Enterprise-grade security and durability

Partner-built

Rust

Datadog

Datadog

Logging

Datadog is the essential monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. We bring together end-to-end traces, metrics, and logs to make applications, infrastructure, and third-party services entirely observable.

Shared value

Monitor the health and performance of your Fastly workflows on Datadog, alongside the rest of your application stack. Correlating Fastly telemetry with the rest of the application stack paints a holistic picture and reduces the time required to identify bottlenecks and root causes.

Value props

  • Unified observability

  • Cloud-agnostic

  • Ease of use

  • Logging without limits

  • Superior granularity and retention

  • Data-driven, actionable alerting

Fastly-built

WebAssembly

EdgeTag by Blotout

EdgeTag by Blotout

Other

EdgeTag provides serverless Conversion API (C-API) services for your marketing needs. With EdgeTag you outperform a cloud based C-API and get 30% ROI improvements on your marketing spend.

Shared value

EdgeTag uses the power of Compute@Edge to send better Meta Advanced Matching signals to improve ad spend ROI. It gives you the power of Meta’s C-API without the need for a cloud account. EdgeTag is built on Blotout’s patent-pending technology that transforms and replicates data at the CDN edge. It executes on Compute@Edge for unmatched data delivery performance.

Value props

  • Improve marketing signals for Meta, TikTok, etc.

  • Increase marketing ROI on existing spend 

  • Send consented data to Meta C-API with Fastly’s edge cloud network 

  • No code – replace pixels for Web, iOS, Android

Partner-built

Javascript

Edgemesh

Edgemesh

Other

Edgemesh offers a pain-free headless experience for sub-second page loads and increased conversion rates. Users can be up-and-running in minutes, without adding extra infrastructural overhead or introducing complicated new frontend workflows.

Shared value

Extend the performance advantage of Fastly’s programmable edge cloud network even further — all the way to the browser — with Edgemesh’s intelligent client-side solution.

Value props

  • Automate client side caching enhancement

  • Improve page performance

  • Access site performance data in real time

  • Power deep insight with unsampled metrics

Partner-built

Javascript

Fauna

Fauna

Database

Fauna is a flexible, developer-friendly, transactional database delivered as a secure and scalable cloud API with native GraphQL. Never again worry about database provisioning, scaling, sharding, replication, or correctness.

Shared value

Fauna is a globally distributed database. Pair it with Compute@Edge to keep both compute and the data close to your end user while keeping global latency low. In addition, Compute@Edge and Fauna’s serverless footprint allows you to focus more on building and less on managing infrastructure. 

Value props

  • Reduced application latency

  • ACID compliance

  • No up-front database administration

  • Work in a familiar language

  • Secure experience

Partner-built

Javascript

Google Cloud Logging

Google Cloud Logging

Logging

Google Cloud Platform (GCP) enables businesses to build, test, & deploy applications on a highly scalable & reliable infrastructure. Together, GCP & Fastly provide customers with reduced costs, greater application efficiency, & faster application performance.

Shared value

Fastly offers logging to a number of formats and platforms to provide real-time data from the edge. This complete visibility allows you to monitor performance or security issues and make changes quickly before they negatively impact the business.

Value props

  • End to end visibility across the tech stack

  • Single view for all edge metrics

  • Data aggregated from multiple sources 

  • Real-time performance & security monitoring

Fastly-built

JavascriptRustWebAssembly

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

Backend

Google Cloud Platform (GCP) enables businesses to build, test, & deploy applications on a highly scalable & reliable infrastructure. Together, GCP & Fastly provide customers with reduced costs, greater application efficiency, & faster application performance.

Shared value

Fastly integrates with a wide number of backend technologies to combine data from the edge with your origin source. We support a number of backend architectures like traditional web servers, PaaS, static bucket storage, and more.

Value props

  • Improve cost & performance

  • Combine your edge & origin data 

  • Store real-time edge metrics 

  • Support multiple backend architectures

Fastly-built

JavascriptRust

Macrometa

Macrometa

Database

Macrometa is a noSQL database, pub/sub, event processing, and serverless edge computing platform for building geo-distributed and real-time applications. Tier, cache, process, and serve data with a global P90 round trip response time of 50ms.

Shared value

Build on Compute@Edge in any language, and let Macrometa’s Global Data Network (GDN) both stream and process a single copy of data in real time anywhere in the world. 

Value props

  • Multi-model database (KV, Doc, & Graph)

  • Serverless everything

  • Real-time data analysis

  • Seamless dev experience

Partner-built

Javascript

Microsoft Azure

Microsoft Azure

Backend

Azure is a set of cloud services that allows customers to build, manage, & deploy applications on Microsoft’s global network. Fastly enables customers to collect data in real-time from the edge & seamlessly pair that with insights from Azure services.

Shared value

Fastly integrates with a wide number of backend technologies to combine data from the edge with your origin source. We support a number of backend architectures like traditional web servers, PaaS, static bucket storage, and more.

Value props

  • Improve cost & performance

  • Combine your edge & origin data 

  • Store real-time edge metrics 

  • Support multiple backend architectures

Fastly-built

JavascriptRust

Microsoft Azure

Microsoft Azure

Logging

Azure is a set of cloud services that allows customers to build, manage, & deploy applications on Microsoft’s global network. Fastly enables customers to collect data in real-time from the edge & seamlessly pair that with insights from Azure services.

Shared value

Fastly offers logging to a number of formats and platforms to provide real-time data from the edge. This complete visibility allows you to monitor performance or security issues and make changes quickly before they negatively impact the business.

Value props

  • End to end visibility across the tech stack

  • Single view for all edge metrics

  • Data aggregated from multiple sources 

  • Real-time performance & security monitoring

Fastly-built

JavascriptRustWebAssembly

New Relic

New Relic

Logging

New Relic One delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry—metrics, events, logs and traces—paired with powerful full stack analysis tools. With New Relic One,  engineers can get past the what to uncover the why.

Shared value

Fastly integrates with New Relic to provide comprehensive visibility across the software stack in one unified experience. Stream logs from the edge and make instant configuration changes to mitigate issues before they negatively disrupt business.

Value props

  • Full stack observability

  • Capture metrics, events, logs, and traces

  • Instant observability quickstarts

  • Perpetually free access

  • Consumption based pricing

Fastly-built

Javascript

Optimizely

Optimizely

Experimentation

Optimizely is on a mission to help people unlock their digital potential. With their leading digital experience platform (DXP), they equip teams with the tools and insights they need to create and optimize in new and novel ways.

Shared value

Running experiments on heavily cached content is challenging. It typically requires tradeoffs between architectural complexity and management overhead. Embed Optimizely’s Full Stack SDKs directly in Compute@Edge to get a simple, performant mechanism to experiment across your experiences and content.

Value props

  • Run experimentation on cached content

  • Eliminate performance and velocity trade-offs

  • Simple setup on existing Fastly infrastructure

  • Rapid time to value

Partner-built

Javascript

SourceDefense

SourceDefense

Security

Source Defense is a security, compliance and optimization platform for websites that extends security to the client-side. It stops JavaScript attacks such as Magecart, digital skimming, credential harvesting, and click-jacking.

Shared value

Round out site security with the leading client-side security solution – protect sensitive data and prevent compliance violations. Easily deploy from Compute@Edge for a holistic security solution from Fastly’s CDN to your visitor’s browser. 

Value props

  • Closes a major gap in third-party risk management

  • Mitigates against material losses

  • Addresses JS vulns from first to nth party

  • Enables secure addition of new site features

  • Prevention first, low management burden

  • Easy to deploy through Compute@Edge

Partner-built

Javascript

Storj

Storj

Backend

The unique decentralized and globally distributed architecture of Storj DCS enables organizations to build and scale traditional, edge, and Web3 applications with significantly improved data security and privacy with minimal complexity and cost.

Shared value

Combine the edge-based security and performance of Storj DCS with Fastly’s edge compute power and real-time control. Get seriously fast, secure, and scalable global video, media and content delivery. 

Value props

  • Globally decentralized architecture

  • Built-in, multi-region, on-demand availability

  • Default edge-based security and privacy 

  • Robust automation and choice of upload methods

  • Significantly lower pricing and TCO

Partner-built

Rust

Upstash

Upstash

Database

Upstash is a serverless, pay-as-you-go database that replicates data to different regions to provide low latency all over the world. It allows developers to easily build sophisticated applications with different data requirements.

Shared value

Upstash Redis provides low latency data access to run Compute@Edge functions. Use Upstash Kafka to ship data generated by Compute@Edge functions to more complex backend systems for analysis and processing. 

Value props

  • Ease of use with built-in REST API

  • Only pay if you use the service

  • Low latency globally with multi-region replication 

  • Support serverless and edge functions

Partner-built

Javascript

Wasabi

Wasabi

Backend

Storage

Wasabi is a S3-compatible object storage provider priced at 80% less than prominent Cloud providers with no charges for egress or API requests. Wasabi offers enterprise-grade performance, redundancy, and security certified for compliance with many industry standards.

Shared value

Wasabi and Fastly have worked together on joint customer deployments since 2018. Wasabi's value proposition of low price, high performance, and strong data protection complements Fastly’s edge cloud network.

Value Props

  • 80% less than prominent cloud providers

  • Free egress available* and API requests

  • Over 12 storage regions worldwide

  • Enterprise-grade performance, redundancy and security

  • Hot storage at cold storage prices

Partner-built

RustJavascript

*Subject to Wasabi's pricing policy

