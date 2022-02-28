Press releases

Edge Cloud Platform
The platform behind the products that lets you create unforgettable experiences at global scale
Network Services
Security
Powered by Signal Sciences
Compute
Observability
By industry
By need
By service
Innovation matters. See the most recent updates, and explore how we're making the web a better place, together.
May 19, 2022
May 9, 2022
May 4, 2022
April 14, 2022
April 7, 2022
March 30, 2022
March 23, 2022
March 17, 2022
March 2, 2022
February 28, 2022
press@fastly.com
ir@fastly.com