Press releases

Edge Cloud Platform
The platform behind the products that lets you create unforgettable experiences at global scale
Network Services
Security
Powered by Signal Sciences
Compute
Observability
By industry
By need
By service
Innovation matters. See the most recent updates, and explore how we're making the web a better place, together.
November 6, 2019
October 29, 2019
October 15, 2019
September 5, 2019
August 9, 2019
August 8, 2019
August 6, 2019
July 31, 2019
July 29, 2019
July 18, 2019
May 16, 2019
press@fastly.com
ir@fastly.com