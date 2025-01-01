Waging War Against Bots, Not Customers | Fastly + Forrester
Fastly AI Bot Management
Protect your bottom line from the machines. With dedicated signals and templated rules, you can easily detect, block, deceive, or allow AI bots that are scraping your content without your consent and without credit. Simply put: your content and its value stays yours.
Bot crawlers for AI applications like generative AI and large language models (LLMs) scrape, consume, and learn from content, often without consent or attribution to the original source. Scraping without consent or attribution allows LLM companies to profit off valuable content without authorization, directly threatening the business models of organizations that rely on the value of their original content to generate revenue. To make matters worse, the explosion of AI bot crawler activity negatively impacts website performance and consumes bandwidth without delivering value in return.
Identify traffic from confirmed and suspected AI bots to prevent unauthorized scraping.
Take action to block, intercept, deceive, or otherwise manage verified or suspected AI bots.
Stop unwanted bandwidth usage and performance degradation related to AI bot activities.
