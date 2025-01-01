Make bots play by your rules

Fastly AI Bot Management

Protect your bottom line from the machines. With dedicated signals and templated rules, you can easily detect, block, deceive, or allow AI bots that are scraping your content without your consent and without credit. Simply put: your content and its value stays yours.

Benefits

Prevent unwanted AI crawlers

Bot crawlers for AI applications like generative AI and large language models (LLMs) scrape, consume, and learn from content, often without consent or attribution to the original source. Scraping without consent or attribution allows LLM companies to profit off valuable content without authorization, directly threatening the business models of organizations that rely on the value of their original content to generate revenue. To make matters worse, the explosion of AI bot crawler activity negatively impacts website performance and consumes bandwidth without delivering value in return. 

Detect AI bot activity

Identify traffic from confirmed and suspected AI bots to prevent unauthorized scraping.

React and respond

Take action to block, intercept, deceive, or otherwise manage verified or suspected AI bots.

Keep systems performing

Stop unwanted bandwidth usage and performance degradation related to AI bot activities.

