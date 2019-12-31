Fastly for Online Retail

In the competitive world of online retail, shoppers have high expectations. Regardless of how they shop - desktop, mobile app, mobile browser, on a variety of device types - today’s shoppers won’t become buyers with slow sites or inconsistent experiences. They expect fast, reliable, secure, high-quality interactions, especially during major events like holiday shopping or flash sales.





Online retailers that consistently provide optimal shopping experiences will be rewarded with increased customer satisfaction and loyalty. Fastly empowers your dev teams to create exceptional digital shopping experiences for your customers by processing, serving and securing your customer applications at the edge of the network, as close to your end users as possible. We give ecommerce companies the tools to deliver faster, more personalized, secure sites and apps at scale in a more cost-effective manner.







Make it personal



Deliver fast, personalized experiences at scale by moving logic to the network edge. Fastly makes it easy to deliver tailored content based on any number of factors, including customer location, buying history, or device type. This functionality — included in our standard service — can even run A/B tests without waiting for plugins to load or adding multiple URLs, which can compromise SEO results.

High-quality product images can make or break the shopper experience. Image Optimizer manipulates images in near real-time based on a shopper’s device type, browser, location, or Internet connection, which delivers the best possible images while simplifying your image delivery workflow.'





See it and fix it



With near real-time analytics and streaming logs, you’ll have actionable insights to respond to customer behaviors, security issues, and website health problems without delay. Fastly empowers you to see activity and take immediate action instantly. You can also monitor the impact of new code deployments and make rollback decisions as necessary — with the power to roll back to previous stable code within seconds. Fastly’s network allows you to log any aspect of requests or responses and is integrated with over 25 logging endpoints for analysis and alerting.





Get more speed with less cost



Dynamic content, such as product prices and inventory data, comprise a significant portion of response volume. However, such content cannot be cached by most legacy CDNs due to their inability to invalidate outdated content instantly. Fastly’s network allows you to programmatically purge invalid content in 150 milliseconds on average*, thereby allowing you to cache dynamic content, including API responses. This ability also makes Fastly well-suited to support headless commerce, which leverages APIs to connect various heads to a decoupled backend.



Being able to cache both static and dynamic content allows you to deliver a faster user experience and realize greater origin offload — which translates to the dual benefits of stability and cost savings. Caching API responses at the edge means fewer trips to origins and less dependence on costly API gateways, resulting in cost savings. And for highly sensitive content you prefer not to cache, such as PII (personally identifiable information), Fastly can accelerate it on our network and deliver a mix of sensitive and non-sensitive responses simultaneously.

Have an always-on storefront



Technological failures aren’t just an inconvenience — they’re a breach of trust. Customers need assurance that sites will remain performant regardless of traffic spikes and fluctuations, especially those caused by flash sales and holiday shopping. Fastly’s edge cloud network can easily accommodate traffic spikes or origin failures without the need to modify your infrastructure. And it allows you to give priority to active buyers by enabling a waiting room if your origin becomes overloaded during peak traffic events. In addition, Fastly provides additional key functionality to ensure your ecommerce is always up and running smoothly. Our load balancer instantly scales to multiple terabits per second (Tbps) for cost-effectiveness and transparency. We have no time-based scaling limitations or capacity constraints. Our software-defined network enables us to consistently route requests to the most optimal Fastly POP and server while ensuring high availability. As a result, we can easily accommodate traffic spikes without the need for customers to modify their infrastructure.





Scale security in any environment



Fastly protects your web apps and APIs at scale, wherever they are — on-premise, cloud, containers or hybrid environments. Our award-winning next-gen Web Application Firewall (WAF) and Runtime Application Self Protection (RASP) solution protects your organization’s entire application portfolio. It provides the visibility that empowers DevOps and security teams to make their apps more resilient. Gain protection against advanced threats, including account takeover, malicious bots, API abuse, and more — all in one solution. Our network is designed for agile teams and includes 40+ integrations with common DevOps tools and infrastructure platforms. With Fastly, you can build, deliver, scale, and secure your apps and APIs with confidence.





