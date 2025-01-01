Guide to the Modern CDN
High-performant online gaming at scale
The world's leading gaming companies trust Fastly to accelerate game delivery, enabling the fastest, most scalable downloads worldwide. Powered by a high-performance, secure edge network, Fastly minimizes latency and eliminates delays, while keeping players engaged. With seamless access, you can focus on delivering immersive experiences that keep gamers committed and coming back for more
Fastly’s built-in routing and load balancing instantly and intelligently handle large volumes of simultaneous requests without prior notification, capacity constraints, or bottlenecks. Tap into our powerful edge platform for apps and Fastly services, securely and at scale. Cache more on Fastly’s global network to reduce cost, all while maintaining performance.
Interruptions of your games and update streams can be detrimental to your reputation. Your infrastructure must be capable of instantly scale to support large traffic surges without disappointing gamers with slow or poor transfers. Logs are delivered in real-time, giving you actionable insights to resolve issues quickly before they spin out of control
“I would recommend that people use Fastly. GitHub actually plans Fastly and its CDN services into our development and product roadmap. Fastly is a huge part of our toolkit for writing high performance, high scale web apps.”
Jesse Newland
Systems Engineer
Between in-game purchases and the increased value of user accounts, online gaming companies must take extra steps to secure their content and customer data without impacting performance. Fastly’s Application Security products help you reliably deliver protected online experiences through a modern, effective, and developer-friendly approach to security
With a customer satisfaction rating (CSAT) of over 95% for the past three years running, we pride ourselves on our relationship with our customers. Fastly’s world-class support includes help via chat directly with Fastly engineers, in-depth tech documentation, solutions packages, Live Event Monitoring, and more.
