Fifth time’s a charm: Fastly is the only vendor to be named a Customers’ Choice for Web Application and API Protection five years in a row

What a run! We are so excited to announce that – for the fifth year in a row – the Fastly Next-Gen WAF (powered by Signal Sciences) has been recognized as a “Customers’ Choice” in the Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) report.

This means Fastly is the only WAAP vendor to receive this recognition five years in a row. We are especially proud that customers gave our Next-Gen WAF an average of 5 out of 5 stars – the highest of any vendor – and that 97% said they would recommend it to other customers. We also received the highest number of customer reviews of the vendors, at 140+ reviews as of November 30, 2022.

We believe this recognition highlights just how much joining forces with Signal Sciences has boosted Fastly’s ability to empower developers to make the internet fast, safe and engaging. Last year, we launched the ability to deploy the Fastly Next-Gen WAF inside our global edge cloud network , bringing protection closer to the end user and shielding origin systems from malicious traffic. This is what makes Fastly the most flexibly deployed Next-Gen WAF solution on the market: our ability to protect apps and APIs wherever they live with one unified solution that can deploy in containers, on-prem, in the cloud, or at the edge.

Let’s hear it from the customers

Today’s recognition is based on reviews from 140+ actual users who purchased, implemented, and used our Next-Gen WAF. Here’s just a bit of that feedback:

“The implementation was simple and very fast. The support from Fastly's team was excellent. This WAF is very efficient and it perfectly meets our needs." - CTO, media industry

“Still the best WAF product on the market. Easy to use, but deep with customizations. Even with a small security team, this product provides strong security and compliance features.” - Director of Product Security, real estate industry

"This is one of the best WAF products I have used. Easy to onboard, very good dashboard capabilities and excellent user interface to manage sites and rules. No false positives and easy to enforce rules (self service).” - Engineering Manager, retail industry

“We tested more than 4 WAF solutions before we chose Fastly for this specific area. We had the pleasure of working with the Fastly support team, which is always available to us, to help and suggest solutions. Fastly Next Gen WAF is the best product we have implemented in our production environments.” - Director of IT, media industry

“The implementation and overall experience with the Fastly NGWAF has been seamless. Once setup we immediately went into block mode with the product and started to see the true value we were receiving while protecting our web sites.” Gen WAF is the best product we have implemented in our production environments.” - IT Security and Risk Management, consumer goods industry

Customers are feeling the Next-Gen WAF difference – in safety, in speed, and in user experience. And they have not just recognized our Next-Gen WAF: Fastly was named a “Customers’ Choice” in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights™ “Voice of the Customer”: Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) report, as well. Scoring the highest overall rating among seven eligible vendors, our CDN received the highest customer rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars, and 97% said they were willing to recommend it to other customers, based on 145 reviews as of February 28, 2022.

Five years and counting

We couldn’t be more thrilled to continue exceeding our customers’ expectations –As we celebrate five years of recognition, we equally celebrate our customers and our entire community for their continued feedback and trust. Let’s keep building that better, faster, and safer internet – for the next five years, and far beyond.

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Web Application and API Protection, Peer Contributors, January 31, 2023.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and PEER INSIGHTS is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Please note that this report was previously known as Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Web Application Firewalls.

In 2019 and 2020 we were recognized as Signal Sciences. Fastly acquired Signal Sciences in 2020.

