(844) 4FASTLY
Support Center
Log in
Why Fastly
Products
Solutions
Partners
Resources
Pricing
Talk to an expert
Try Fastly Free
Menu
Blog
Follow and Subscribe
More stories
Categories
Altitude
Cloud
Company news
Culture
Customers
DevOps
Edge
Edge network
Engineering
Industry insights
International
Network services
Performance
Platform
Privacy
Product
Real-time insights
Security
Standardization
Streaming
Testing
Varnish
WebAssembly
June 5, 2013
Move Fastly
1 min read
When I started Fastly in 2011 I wanted to bring the CDN experience into the 21st century – CDNs were too slow, inflexible and opaque. Based on our experience building large websites, we re…
Artur Bergman
Newer posts
Ready to get started?
Get in touch or create an account.
Try Fastly free
Talk to an expert
English
日本語
Español
Deutsch
Products
Edge Cloud Platform
Pricing
Try Fastly Free
Network Map
Solutions
Professional Services
Managed CDN
Support Plans
Talk to an Expert
Learn
Documentation
Developers
Resource Library
Blog
Events
Support
Support Center
Network Status
Contact Us
Company
About Us
Careers
Partners
Press Releases
Investor Relations
Trust
© Fastly 2023
Terms of service
Privacy policy
Acceptable Use
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube