Many companies across our industry agree that privacy is a human right. We love to hear that. At Fastly, we understand that privacy is just the right thing to do.

It’s easy to let privacy slip when building new things and moving quickly to create the internet. There is much work to be done to go back and fix things that shouldn’t have been broken in the first place.

The good news is, when it comes to privacy, big things are possible. It should be impossible to get a billion people on a new transport protocol . It should be impossible to make CAPTCHAs go away and still have better security and privacy on the other side of it. It should be impossible to protect your DNS metadata while your everyday experience of the web continues transparently. But these impossibilities are happening, every day.

Yet, they are only possible if we all work together.

We need you to build great stuff for the web. We need you to call us out if we miss something. We need you to push other apps and services that you use to be better. We need you to advocate for good policy around privacy. We need you to read the labels on the apps and services you use. Find out what they’re up to, and speak up when you don’t like it.

There’s an internet out there where we don’t have to worry about our privacy all the time. We want to build that with you. If you really want to get into the details with us, don’t forget – we’re hiring: https://www.fastly.com/about/careers/current-openings

Thank you for everything you’re doing to help us make the internet a safer place. We’ll see you out there.



This post concludes Fastly’s Privacy Week. We’d love to hear from you about your privacy initiatives. Stay tuned on our blog for future updates on how we’re integrating privacy practices and technology into the very fabric of the internet.