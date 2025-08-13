Maximizing Compute Performance with Log Explorer & Insights

We're pleased to announce that Log Explorer & Insights now supports Compute services . This integration gives developers using our Compute platform access to the same valuable insights already offered for Fastly's Delivery services.

Enhanced Visibility for Compute

With this update, you can now seamlessly monitor, inspect, and troubleshoot Compute services using Log Explorer & Insights. This means:

Granular Insights: Gain a deeper understanding of your Compute services' performance, error rates, and traffic patterns with the intuitive Insights dashboard. Identify bottlenecks and optimize your serverless applications with precision.

Efficient Troubleshooting: Leverage Log Explorer to drill down into individual log entries for your Compute services. Filter by domain, URL path, timerange, or other relevant fields to quickly narrow down your analysis and pinpoint the root cause of issues and accelerate resolution.

Why This Matters for Developers

This expanded support for Compute services in Log Explorer & Insights provides several key benefits for developers:

Faster Debugging: Quickly identify and resolve issues within your Compute applications, reducing downtime and improving the stability of your services.

Optimized Performance: Use the actionable insights to refine your Compute code and configurations, leading to more efficient and performant applications.

Streamlined Operations: Simplify your monitoring and logging workflows by utilizing a single, powerful tool for all your Fastly services, including Compute.

Getting Started with Log Explorer & Insights