Upgrading Visibility for Compute with Domain Inspector

We are thrilled to announce the expansion of Domain Inspector to include support for Compute services, providing robust domain-level observability directly to your edge applications, in addition to its existing support for Fastly's Delivery services .

Domain Inspector is designed to help you troubleshoot faster and optimize domain-level performance with actionable, real-time metrics, all without adding complexity to your data pipelines.

Simplify workflows : Access domain stats instantly in the Fastly UI or via API. No need to send log data to external collectors.

Accelerate troubleshooting : Diagnose and resolve domain-specific delivery issues faster with granular visibility into requests, bandwidth, and response codes per domain.

Demonstrate value: Easily measure domain traffic to inform strategic business decisions and justify infrastructure spend.

What’s New for Compute

With this release, Domain Inspector’s actionable insights extend to services running on Compute, giving you:

Total Traffic Visibility : Monitor traffic for all your fully qualified domain names (FQDNs) without needing to send log data to external collectors. This is essential for quickly reacting to changes in domain traffic behavior as your applications scale, and critical for gaining complete visibility into your service performance during major events or holidays.

Granular, Real-Time Details : Get deep visibility into requests and responses from the domain all the way to the origin. Metrics include requests, bandwidth, and edge/origin response codes, all broken out per domain for your Compute services. Data is reported at one-second intervals, with historical views retained for 45 days.

Flexible data access: Glean insights visually using system or custom dashboards in the Fastly control panel or access the data as a JSON-formatted stream via the API , which gives different teams the specific data they need.

Why It Matters

Until now, Compute users lacked the same level of domain-specific observability that Delivery customers enjoyed. This release closes that gap, giving teams building on Compute the ability to monitor and optimize performance across all their FQDNs without building custom logging solutions or relying on external data collectors.

Whether you're running a single-edge application or managing multiple domains across a Compute service, you can now determine or rule out the location of an issue based on domain performance, leading to lower average resolution times. For customers using Cloud Optimizer or Media Shield alongside Compute, Domain Inspector presents domain-level data for single or multiple CDNs directly in the Fastly UI, no separate data analysis tools required.

Getting Started with Domain Inspector