Introducing Log Manager & Insights - Now in Beta

At Fastly, we recognize the immense value and insights within your log data, and we're committed to helping you harness these insights to drive informed decision-making and uncover opportunities for optimization and innovation.

We are thrilled to announce the launch of Log Manager & Insights, now in beta!

Log Manager and Insights enables you to proactively store, inspect, and monitor your log data on the Fastly Platform as an alternative to sending it to one of Fastly's supported third-party logging endpoints. We surface key insights you need for monitoring without requiring you to build complex data pipelines, so you can focus on delivering value and optimizing your customers’ experiences.

Visualizations showing the top URLs based on response time and count of 4xx errors

The beta version offers an easy, turnkey log management solution and provides key insights based on stored log data for your Delivery services . Here’s what sets Log Manager & Insights apart:

Instant visibility driving quicker action : Offers instant visibility into the performance of edge requests to identify potential issues and anomalies before they escalate into critical events, enabling quicker debugging and troubleshooting of issues.

Granular, actionable insights : Provides access to an out-of-the-box, intuitive dashboard that visualizes aggregated metrics e.g., percentage distribution of 4xx or 5xx errors by type, Top URLs by response time. Furthermore, drill-down interactivity on key metrics enables you to gain more insights from a visualization e.g., clicking on an error type allows you to see the distribution of errors by URL in the same visualization.

Easy monitoring and analysis: Provides a variety of views of your logging data to help you proactively monitor key metrics and visually identify trends, enabling you to continually optimize the performance of your services.

Use drill-down interactions in visualizations for more insights

We’re committed to continuously improving our platform to meet your evolving needs, and this new feature represents a significant milestone in our journey towards providing more comprehensive observability capabilities on our platform. Stay tuned as we continue to innovate and deliver more powerful features.

Getting Started with Log Manager & Insights