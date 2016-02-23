Zack is a security researcher at Fastly. His roles include security product development, architecture design, packet wrangling and data science. He previously held a position as Lead Security Researcher in a Baltimore area startup and also worked for the Air Force for a number of years. He has presented at DEFCON, Shmoocon, BSides Rochester and is an alumni member of SPARSA, a Rochester NY area specialized security community. His interests include data science, security product development, red teaming and climbing really high walls.

