Your Fastly VCL deserves an IDE: bringing full VCL language support to Visual Studio Code

The future of business starts with developers

Learn more
CompanyThe team behind better online experiencesNetwork MapA new architecture for the modern internetIndustry Analyst RelationsSee what industry analysts say about FastlyNewsRecent updates and announcementsPlatformThe platform behind better, faster and more secure digital experiencesCustomer StoriesSee how the best of the web succeedEventsConnect with Fastly at an eventCareersJoin the team that's building a better internet

The Fastly Edge Cloud Platform

See All Products
Content Delivery (CDN)Deliver fast, personalized experiences globallyLive StreamingDeliver seamless live streaming experiencesStreaming Video (VoD)Deliver exceptional on-demand video experiencesMedia Shield Optimize multi-CDN deploymentsOn-the-Fly PackagerDynamically package on-demand video content in real timeImage OptimizerRapid image processing at the edgeLoad BalancerGranular control over routing decisionsTLS EncryptionReduce the complexity of TLS managementOrigin Connect Connect directly to FastlyIP AddressesEasily manage IP addressesHTTP/3 & QUICModern protocolsDomain Research APIInstant, accurate domain name discoveryObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereBot ManagementDetect and mitigate bot attacksDDoS ProtectionAutomated mitigation of disruptive and distributed attacksAPI SecuritySecure your API endpointsClient-Side ProtectionDefend against client-side attacksAI Bot ManagementStop AI bots from scraping website content
Edge ComputeTake your apps to the edge — our instant platform helps you build amazing experiences for your usersKey Value StoreThe fastest key value store you can get, but as easy to use as your familiar database toolsWebsockets & Fanout Real-time messaging, at global scale, with complete personalization and easy setupDeveloper SDKsProgram the same services we use to build Fastly productsEnterprise ServerlessThe most powerful serverless platform, built on open standards and integrated with Fastly’s full suite of productsAIAccelerate your AI workloads and improve efficiency with semantic cachingObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesProgrammable CacheGet full programmatic access to the same legendary caching that powers our CDN.MCP ServerAI-powered control for your Fastly services.
Real-time LoggingStream and analyze logs in real-timeEdge ObserverExplore live and historical traffic dataDomain InspectorAssess domain level insightsOrigin InspectorView complete origin to edge insightsAlertsCreate notifications for service-related metricsLog Explorer & InsightsInteract with actionable insights

Extraordinary services for exceptional results

See All Services
Professional ServicesExpert help to migrate or optimize your delivery serviceLive Entertainment ServicesLive streaming experiences that scale with your audiencesSupport PlansWorld class support from start to finishManaged CDNMaximized control and flexibilityManaged SecurityExpertly managed web application protectionCustomer SupportFastly Support helping you grow better, together

Innovative digital solutions

See all our solutions
Streaming MediaDeliver stellar live and on-demand streamingEmerging MediaHigh performance for emerging media brandsDigital PublishingReal-time journalism with improved reader experiencesRetail & eCommerceFast, personalized experiences at scaleFinancial ServicesIntegrated security to protect customer dataHigh TechInstantly scale your performance as you growTravel & HospitalityOnline tailored experiences for your guests and visitorsOnline EducationDeliver secure learning experiences at scaleGamingFuel your players’ next win with ultra-fast, secure game downloadsiGamingDeliver fast, secure, uninterrupted, and engaging gameplays at the edge
Infrastructure SavingsAchieve lower, more predictable cloud spendMulti-cloud OptimizationReduce complexity and unify cloud resourcesCustomer TrustLearn more about Fastly’s Customer Trust initiativesPrivacy EnablementLearn how to protect your user's dataSustainability DashboardSee your electricity use and GHG emissions for the Fastly platform

Empowering every developer to build incredible experiences

Try Fastly free
DevelopersBuild something amazing todayFast ForwardCreating a more trustworthy internetDev ToolsDev tools built for teams - with an edgeDeveloper SDKsProgram the same services we use to build Fastly productsCommunityJoin developers around the worldSign upCreate a free developer account

Help build a fast, safe, and engaging internet with Fastly

Why Partner with FastlyHelp deliver safe, fast and engaging experiencesCloud PartnersLearn about the benefits of combining Fastly with your cloud servicesChannel PartnersEnhance your offerings & capabilities with Fastly productsTechnology & Integration PartnersExplore our partner ecosystem
Partner Portal LoginAccess all your Fastly partner resourcesBecome a PartnerEnhance your business by reselling or referring Fastly productsFind a PartnerLet us help connect you with the right partner for your needs

Get Help with Fastly

DocumentationGet the most out of FastlyResource LibraryExplore data sheets, reports, and moreFastly AcademyHands on learning with Fastly productsLearning CenterLearn about Internet technologyBlogOur latest thoughts and ideasSecurity ResearchStronger security through researchFastly's POV Explore expert and industry insights
Support CenterHow can we help?Contact UsGet in touch today
Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Your Fastly VCL deserves an IDE: bringing full VCL language support to Visual Studio Code

Leon Brocard

Principal Solutions Architect, Fastly

EngineeringDevOpsCDN & Delivery

Configuring Fastly services is simple: from trivial UI toggles to adding small snippets of logic. When configuring complex code for customers, I find myself editing large Fastly Varnish Configuration Language (VCL) files in my editor of choice, Visual Studio Code.

Previously, I introduced a VS Code extension for Fastly VCL that added syntax highlighting, letting the handsome hues highlight the structure of the underlying code. This used VS Code’s declarative language extension mechanism to tokenize the text into scopes.

Then we shared an update which added diagnostics, contextual completions, signature help and documentation on hover, helping improve your development velocity by highlighting important information. This used VS Code’s programmatic language extension APIs to add contextual information.

Recently I expanded upon the extension, adding full VS Code functionality for all the useful editor features I could find. Instead of just detailing the upgrades, I’ll let the results speak for themselves, using test code. It's time to show, not tell, what this extension can now provide.

Go to definition

Navigate to the definition of ACLs, tables, backends, local variables, and parameters using Ctrl+Click / Cmd+Click or F12

Peek definition

Peek at definitions using ⌥F12

Find all references

Find all references to ACLs, tables, backends, and subroutines, local variables, and parameters using Shift+F12 or right-click and select "Find All References"

Document formatting

Format your VCL code using Shift+Alt+F (Shift+Option+F on Mac) or right-click and select "Format Document"

Code folding

Collapse and expand code blocks for easier navigation

Rename symbols

Safely rename ACLs, tables, backends, subroutines, local variables, parameters, and HTTP headers

Symbol outline and breadcrumbs

The Outline view in the Explorer sidebar displays a tree of all symbols (subroutines, ACLs, tables, backends, directors, and penaltyboxes) in the current file for quick navigation. Breadcrumbs at the top of the editor show your current location within the document structure.

Document highlights

When the cursor is on a symbol, all occurrences of that symbol in the current document are highlighted.

Workspace symbols

Quickly find and navigate to subroutines, backends, ACLs, tables, and other symbols across all open VCL files using Cmd+T (Ctrl+T on Windows/Linux).

Inlay hints

Inline type annotations appear next to variable assignments, showing the type of both local variables (var.*) and built-in VCL variables like beresp.ttl (RTIME) or req.backend (BACKEND).

Selection ranges

Smart expanding selection lets you progressively select larger syntactic units using Cmd+Shift+→ (Ctrl+Shift+→ on Windows/Linux). Selection expands from word to statement to block to subroutine.

Summary

We added all the Fastly VCL editing features you might require. Many of these features are powered by the falco VCL developer tool, which we contribute to.

To install the extension directly in VS Code, simply search for the Fastly Varnish Configuration Language (VCL) extension. Once added, you can conquer your configurations with the full might of a professional IDE behind you.

Ready to get started?

Get in touch with us today
Talk to an expert