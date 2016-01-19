(844) 4FASTLY
Compute
April 13, 2017
Altitude NYC 2017 in review: videos and slides
Altitude NYC brought together Fastly engineers and industry leaders like The New York Times and Nordstromrack.com | Hautelook to discuss complex problems in security, cloud infrastructure…
Anna MacLachlan
Customers
Engineering
Compute
December 15, 2016
Anatomy of an IoT Botnet Attack
Understand how malware attacks happen to IoT devices and what companies can do to protect their devices from attacks.
Jose Nazario, PhD
Security
Compute
November 8, 2016
A step towards better Web API authentication
The Fastly API is an integral part of our CDN — using our APIs, customers are able to instantly reflect configuration changes, purge content, and perform anything that is available on the…
Toru Maesaka
Engineering
Performance
DevOps
Compute
October 25, 2016
A/B testing at the edge
A/B testing is valuable, aggravating, and everyone has an opinion on the best way to do it. At Fastly, we provide a set of tools to help enable experiments you can integrate into your own…
Chris Jackel
Performance
Engineering
Compute
September 7, 2016
Don’t let your successes bring you(r site) down
Often the main goal for marketing and advertising campaigns is to point visitors to your website, and it’s important you’re prepared for the success you’ll (hopefully) see. Hear how Fastly…
Anna MacLachlan
Performance
Customers
Compute
August 24, 2016
The future of the edge
In this post, Tyler McMullen will explore “the future of the edge,” or the next logical step in how we streamline online experiences. In order to keep up with the direction things are headed…
Tyler McMullen
Engineering
Compute
July 26, 2016
Altitude 2016: the future of the edge
Last week we gathered a group of innovative industry leaders from around the world for our second annual customer summit in San Francisco. This year’s Altitude focused on the future of the…
Anna MacLachlan
Customers
Compute
April 27, 2016
Improvements to Edge Dictionaries
We’re continuing to build on our unique ability to push your logic and decisions to the edge, and are happy to announce some exciting enhancements to our Edge Dictionaries. Our latest…
Jason Evans
DevOps
Engineering
Compute
April 13, 2016
Analyze viewer engagement with Video Delivery Insights
We’re pleased to announce that we now send additional metrics from our On-the-fly Packaging (OTFP) service to provide more granular visibility into the packaging and delivery process. You…
Ashok Lalwani
Streaming
Product
Compute
March 15, 2016
Announcing Event Logs
Event Logs help you keep track of key changes to your Fastly service, increasing visibility and improving troubleshooting.
Donna Wu
Product
Compute
March 11, 2016
We now support Log Streaming for Google Cloud Storage
Simon Wistow
Engineering
Compute
January 19, 2016
Introducing fastly2git: version change visualization
Sales Engineer Léon Brocard created fastly2git, a Git repository for Fastly service changes, making it easy for you to see differences between versions. In this post, Léon discusses how…
Leon Brocard
Engineering
Compute
