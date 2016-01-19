Blog

April 13, 2017

Altitude NYC 2017 in review: videos and slides

Altitude NYC brought together Fastly engineers and industry leaders like The New York Times and Nordstromrack.com | Hautelook to discuss complex problems in security, cloud infrastructure…
December 15, 2016

Anatomy of an IoT Botnet Attack

Understand how malware attacks happen to IoT devices and what companies can do to protect their devices from attacks.
November 8, 2016

A step towards better Web API authentication

The Fastly API is an integral part of our CDN — using our APIs, customers are able to instantly reflect configuration changes, purge content, and perform anything that is available on the…
October 25, 2016

A/B testing at the edge

A/B testing is valuable, aggravating, and everyone has an opinion on the best way to do it. At Fastly, we provide a set of tools to help enable experiments you can integrate into your own…
September 7, 2016

Don’t let your successes bring you(r site) down

Often the main goal for marketing and advertising campaigns is to point visitors to your website, and it’s important you’re prepared for the success you’ll (hopefully) see. Hear how Fastly…
August 24, 2016

The future of the edge

In this post, Tyler McMullen will explore “the future of the edge,” or the next logical step in how we streamline online experiences. In order to keep up with the direction things are headed…
July 26, 2016

Altitude 2016: the future of the edge

Last week we gathered a group of innovative industry leaders from around the world for our second annual customer summit in San Francisco. This year’s Altitude focused on the future of the…
April 27, 2016

Improvements to Edge Dictionaries

We’re continuing to build on our unique ability to push your logic and decisions to the edge, and are happy to announce some exciting enhancements to our Edge Dictionaries. Our latest…
April 13, 2016

Analyze viewer engagement with Video Delivery Insights

We’re pleased to announce that we now send additional metrics from our On-the-fly Packaging (OTFP) service to provide more granular visibility into the packaging and delivery process. You…
March 15, 2016

Announcing Event Logs

Event Logs help you keep track of key changes to your Fastly service, increasing visibility and improving troubleshooting.
March 11, 2016

We now support Log Streaming for Google Cloud Storage

January 19, 2016

Introducing fastly2git: version change visualization

Sales Engineer Léon Brocard created fastly2git, a Git repository for Fastly service changes, making it easy for you to see differences between versions. In this post, Léon discusses how…
