Technical trainings & the future of edge delivery at Altitude

Altitude SF 2017 featured hands-on trainings and talks from industry leaders like Reddit, the ACLU, Slack, TED, and more. We explored the future of edge delivery, heard about emerging trends in cloud infrastructure and DevOps, and tackled complex problems in cloud security.

You can view photos from the event here, check out speaker slides here, and watch session videos here.

On June 28, we gathered for a full day of hands-on trainings.

We learned about:

Creating a CI/CD pipeline — a walk through of the creation of consistent, easily reproducible services, for overall better visibility and actionability — with Fastly’s Patrick Hamann and HashiCorp’s Clint Shryock (slides & video coming soon).

How to increase your cache hit ratio (CHR) with Léon Brocard and Paolo Alvardo (including some helpful metaphors for grasping the implications of CHR) (slides & video).

A deep dive into load balancing with Chris Buckley, with key tips for multi-cloud load balancing and microservice routing (slides & video).

How to model and mitigate threats , including how to detect and prevent attacks in the wild, with Jonathan Foote and Jose Nazario (slides & video).

Debugging your VCL , with Fastly veterans Cassandra Dixon and Steven Chuob on some of the most common customer issues we see, including why things aren’t caching, misconfigured origins, and other VCL snafus (slides & video).

Logging at the edge with Fastly’s Chris Jackel and Google’s Mehran Nazir, including what to log, how to set up endpoints, and a foray into application-less edge logging (slides & video).

We regrouped on June 29 for a full day of talks and workshops at Terra Gallery in SOMA, including:

Fastly VP of Infrastructure Tom Daly gave us the latest updates on network growth, in our ongoing effort to help customers deliver fast, secure, and scalable experiences. CTO Tyler McMullen closed out Altitude with new ways to think about modern development.

We kept everyone refreshed and well-fed, with performance-themed cocktails, POPsicles, and a Korean-style tater tot bar in Terra’s courtyard.

A big thank you to to our speakers and attendees who helped make this event a resounding success! You can see more photos here, check out speaker slides here, and find videos here.