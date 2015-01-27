(844) 4FASTLY
Support Center
Log in
Why Fastly
Products
Services
Solutions
Partners
Resources
Pricing
Talk to an expert
Try Fastly Free
Menu
Blog
Back to all stories
Follow and Subscribe
Compute
August 28, 2015
Edge Dictionaries: Make Real-Time Decisions | Fastly
We’re always seeking ways to give our customers more control at the edge. With this in mind, we’re excited to announce Edge Dictionaries, which give you the ability to create readable key…
Jason Evans
Product
Compute
August 20, 2015
Restricting access to content
In this blog post, Vladimir Vuksan outlines three common methods you can use for blocking or limiting access to content with Fastly.
Vladimir Vuksan
Engineering
Compute
August 3, 2015
Extending your application to the edge with Fastly
We often say that Fastly can easily become an extension of your app — there are three major components that make this possible: caching, control, and visibility.
Hooman Beheshti
Performance
Compute
July 15, 2015
The technology that empowers real-time journalism
We’re more engaged online than ever before, especially when it comes to consuming news. If you work with online media brands, you’re well aware that the way readers engage with news events…
Anna MacLachlan
Performance
Customers
Compute
June 15, 2015
Why Marketers Should Prioritize Performance
You may not know that the software your developers use can affect the success of your marketing activities. It’s within both teams’ interests to collaborate to ensure good performance.
Anna MacLachlan
Hannah Levy
Performance
Compute
May 11, 2015
Improve performance, get user intel with GeoIP | Fastly
Anna MacLachlan
Performance
Compute
April 20, 2015
Fastly’s edge modules that will power your ecommerce site
Anna MacLachlan
Performance
Compute
January 27, 2015
Analyze your origin logs to get a higher cache efficiency
If you want to increase the efficiency of your Varnish (or Fastly) cache, you need to figure out what traffic is not cached. By definition, any traffic that reaches your origin is not cached…
Rogier Mulhuijzen
Performance
Engineering
Compute
Newer posts
Ready to get started?
Get in touch or create an account.
Try Fastly free
Talk to an expert
English
日本語
Español
Deutsch
Products
Edge Cloud Platform
Pricing
Try Fastly Free
Network Map
Solutions
Professional Services
Managed CDN
Support Plans
Talk to an Expert
Learn
Documentation
Developers
Resource Library
Blog
Events
Support
Support Center
Network Status
Contact Us
Company
About Us
Careers
Partners
Press
Investor Relations
Trust
© Fastly 2024
Terms of service
Privacy policy
Acceptable Use
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube