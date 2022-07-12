Blog

Back to all stories
Follow and Subscribe

Compute

December 6, 2022

Self-service Image Optimization announced | Fastly

We are happy to announce the availability of the long awaiting self-service of our Image Optimization product. Once enabled, users can manually enable/disable image optimization on each/all…
November 29, 2022

Easy Debugging with Compute@Edge Log Tailing UI | Fastly

The Fastly CLI is an excellent tool during development and debugging, when an engineer is typically working within the codebase and command line. But it may not always be the most readily…
October 24, 2022

Astro on the Edge in under 2 minutes with Fastly

Did you know you can easily serve static sites from the edge with Fastly? Here’s how to get an Astro site published on Fastly’s Compute for free in less than 2 minutes.
October 18, 2022

Gatsby on the Edge in under 2 minutes with Fastly

Did you know you can easily serve static sites from the edge with Fastly? Here’s how to get a Gatsby site published on Fastly’s Compute for free in less than 2 minutes.
September 29, 2022

New Privacy Protocols and Edge Infrastructure | Fastly

Edge cloud platforms, like Fastly, provide key roles in delivering the infrastructure for the modern, privacy-aware network. We are working with more partners every day to explore the fit…
September 21, 2022

Run your Next.js app on Fastly

With our new next-compute-js library, you can now host your Next.js application on our Compute@Edge platform – giving you the benefits of both the Next.js developer experience and our…
September 20, 2022

Node.js-style HTTP interfaces for Compute

Our Compute JavaScript platform provides Request and Response objects, but these are based on the Fetch standard, rather than the req and res objects traditionally seen in Node.js programs…
September 16, 2022

No-origin, static websites at the edge!

Many of the world's websites are static, and Fastly’s content delivery network gets those pages from origin to visitors quickly. But what if we took the origin out of the equation?
August 23, 2022

OpenTelemetry part 4: Instrumenting Fastly Fiddle

We are very excited about OpenTelemetry. We wrote about why, and also about how to emit telemetry from Fastly's VCL services, and our new Compute platform. But OpenTelemetry's value truly…
July 21, 2022

OpenTelemetry Part 3: Using OpenTelemetry in Compute

Our first OpenTelemetry library for Compute is now available, enabling your Compute application to generate spec-compliant traces, providing deeper insights about its performance and…
July 14, 2022

Serverless Swift with Compute@Edge by Andrew Barba | Fastly

Recently Andrew Barba, the engineer behind Swift Cloud, released a highly performant and fully featured Swift SDK for our Compute platform. And he built the initial release in just four days…
July 12, 2022

Live sports delivery challenges conquered | Fastly

With zero tolerance for rebuffering and streams that scale from zero to massive in no time, the stakes are unusually high, making live sport the most demanding content type to deliver…
Newer postsOlder posts

Ready to get started?

Get in touch or create an account.

Try Fastly freeTalk to an expert
Fastly
© Fastly 2024