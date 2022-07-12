(844) 4FASTLY
Blog
Compute
December 6, 2022
Self-service Image Optimization announced | Fastly
We are happy to announce the availability of the long awaiting self-service of our Image Optimization product. Once enabled, users can manually enable/disable image optimization on each/all…
Travis Sanders
Performance
Compute
November 29, 2022
Easy Debugging with Compute@Edge Log Tailing UI | Fastly
The Fastly CLI is an excellent tool during development and debugging, when an engineer is typically working within the codebase and command line. But it may not always be the most readily…
Dom Soegono
DevOps
Product
Compute
October 24, 2022
Astro on the Edge in under 2 minutes with Fastly
Did you know you can easily serve static sites from the edge with Fastly? Here’s how to get an Astro site published on Fastly’s Compute for free in less than 2 minutes.
Jonathan Speek
DevOps
Compute
October 18, 2022
Gatsby on the Edge in under 2 minutes with Fastly
Did you know you can easily serve static sites from the edge with Fastly? Here’s how to get a Gatsby site published on Fastly’s Compute for free in less than 2 minutes.
Jonathan Speek
Performance
Compute
September 29, 2022
New Privacy Protocols and Edge Infrastructure | Fastly
Edge cloud platforms, like Fastly, provide key roles in delivering the infrastructure for the modern, privacy-aware network. We are working with more partners every day to explore the fit…
Patrick McManus
Privacy
Product
Compute
September 21, 2022
Run your Next.js app on Fastly
With our new next-compute-js library, you can now host your Next.js application on our Compute@Edge platform – giving you the benefits of both the Next.js developer experience and our…
Katsuyuki Omuro
Engineering
Compute
September 20, 2022
Node.js-style HTTP interfaces for Compute
Our Compute JavaScript platform provides Request and Response objects, but these are based on the Fetch standard, rather than the req and res objects traditionally seen in Node.js programs…
Katsuyuki Omuro
Product
Compute
September 16, 2022
No-origin, static websites at the edge!
Many of the world's websites are static, and Fastly’s content delivery network gets those pages from origin to visitors quickly. But what if we took the origin out of the equation?
Katsuyuki Omuro
Engineering
Compute
August 23, 2022
OpenTelemetry part 4: Instrumenting Fastly Fiddle
We are very excited about OpenTelemetry. We wrote about why, and also about how to emit telemetry from Fastly's VCL services, and our new Compute platform. But OpenTelemetry's value truly…
Andrew Betts
Engineering
Compute
July 21, 2022
OpenTelemetry Part 3: Using OpenTelemetry in Compute
Our first OpenTelemetry library for Compute is now available, enabling your Compute application to generate spec-compliant traces, providing deeper insights about its performance and…
Katsuyuki Omuro
DevOps
WebAssembly
Observability
Compute
July 14, 2022
Serverless Swift with Compute@Edge by Andrew Barba | Fastly
Recently Andrew Barba, the engineer behind Swift Cloud, released a highly performant and fully featured Swift SDK for our Compute platform. And he built the initial release in just four days…
Andrew Betts
Hannah Aubry
Customers
WebAssembly
Compute
July 12, 2022
Live sports delivery challenges conquered | Fastly
With zero tolerance for rebuffering and streams that scale from zero to massive in no time, the stakes are unusually high, making live sport the most demanding content type to deliver…
John Agger
Platform
Compute
Streaming
