June 28, 2022

Write less, do more at the edge: Introducing expressly

Do you ever wish Compute@Edge worked like the framework you already know? Now it does. We just launched expressly, a lightweight and minimalist routing layer for JavaScript apps running on…
June 16, 2022

ESI and the story of libraries built for the edge

Traditionally, content delivery networks have been built upon a proprietary core product which is supported by equally proprietary add-ons such as image optimization and content filtering…
June 9, 2022

Unlocking Real-Time at the Edge

We are excited to announce that we have made big strides integrating Fanout into Fastly. We  recently announced that Fastly has acquired Fanout in order to unlock real-time web features on…
June 1, 2022

Edgemesh's 5x faster time-to-first-byte with Compute@Edge | Fastly

Learn how Edgemesh leveraged Compute to help their customers improve load times, reduce bounce rates, and generate more sales.
June 1, 2022

The Guardian: Our day hacking with Compute

Our customers at the Guardian recently participated in an internal hack day with Compute to find creative solutions to business problems with the hands-on support of our team. Oliver…
May 11, 2022

Taming third parties with a single-origin website

Almost all webpages today load resources from origins other than the one the page came from, which can play havoc with the way your site loads and make it harder to write a strict Content…
April 14, 2022

Introducing the Compute KV Store — global, persistent storage for compute functions

Our new KV Store offers global, durable storage for compute functions at the edge. With fast reads and writes from both the edge or via API, you can store, control, or cache your data to…
April 13, 2022

Three questions that make edge state easier to design

In this post, we’ll cover three questions — and recommendations for each — to ask yourself on the front end of application development to save time when it comes to scale.
April 12, 2022

Fastly & Fauna aid Climatiq's data-driven climate decisions w/ distributed & serverless tech | Fastly

Climatiq’s mission is to drive climate action through data and insight. In this blog post, we share how choosing Fauna as their database and Fastly’s Compute@Edge for their compute layer…
April 11, 2022

Trusted services for a privacy-preserving internet: iCloud Private Relay and what it means for customers

iCloud Private Relay is a new internet privacy service from Apple. With iCloud Private Relay, users with an iPhone, iPad, or Mac and an iCloud+ subscription can connect to and browse the…
April 6, 2022

Meet the next iteration of JavaScript on Compute

Today we’re happy to announce that we’ve made several improvements to Compute that substantially boost the performance of the JavaScript runtime, as well as the overall developer experience…
March 30, 2022

Fastly + Fanout: real-time messaging and edge computing combined | Fastly

We're thrilled to join forces with Fanout. The integration of Fanout technology into our network will help enable real-time app development at the edge with improved time-to-market, reduced…
