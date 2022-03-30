(844) 4FASTLY
Blog
Back to all stories
Compute
June 28, 2022
Write less, do more at the edge: Introducing expressly
Do you ever wish Compute@Edge worked like the framework you already know? Now it does. We just launched expressly, a lightweight and minimalist routing layer for JavaScript apps running on…
Dora Militaru
Product
Compute
June 16, 2022
ESI and the story of libraries built for the edge
Traditionally, content delivery networks have been built upon a proprietary core product which is supported by equally proprietary add-ons such as image optimization and content filtering…
Kailan Blanks
Engineering
Product
Compute
June 9, 2022
Unlocking Real-Time at the Edge
We are excited to announce that we have made big strides integrating Fanout into Fastly. We recently announced that Fastly has acquired Fanout in order to unlock real-time web features on…
Ashley Vassell
Product
Compute
June 1, 2022
Edgemesh's 5x faster time-to-first-byte with Compute@Edge | Fastly
Learn how Edgemesh leveraged Compute to help their customers improve load times, reduce bounce rates, and generate more sales.
Brock Norvell
Customers
Performance
Compute
June 1, 2022
The Guardian: Our day hacking with Compute
Our customers at the Guardian recently participated in an internal hack day with Compute to find creative solutions to business problems with the hands-on support of our team. Oliver…
Oliver Barnwell
Customers
WebAssembly
Compute
May 11, 2022
Taming third parties with a single-origin website
Almost all webpages today load resources from origins other than the one the page came from, which can play havoc with the way your site loads and make it harder to write a strict Content…
Andrew Betts
Product
Compute
April 14, 2022
Introducing the Compute KV Store — global, persistent storage for compute functions
Our new KV Store offers global, durable storage for compute functions at the edge. With fast reads and writes from both the edge or via API, you can store, control, or cache your data to…
Dennis Martensson
Compute
April 13, 2022
Three questions that make edge state easier to design
In this post, we’ll cover three questions — and recommendations for each — to ask yourself on the front end of application development to save time when it comes to scale.
MJ Jones
Compute
April 12, 2022
Fastly & Fauna aid Climatiq's data-driven climate decisions w/ distributed & serverless tech | Fastly
Climatiq’s mission is to drive climate action through data and insight. In this blog post, we share how choosing Fauna as their database and Fastly’s Compute@Edge for their compute layer…
Emily Friedberg
WebAssembly
Compute
April 11, 2022
Trusted services for a privacy-preserving internet: iCloud Private Relay and what it means for customers
iCloud Private Relay is a new internet privacy service from Apple. With iCloud Private Relay, users with an iPhone, iPad, or Mac and an iCloud+ subscription can connect to and browse the…
Jana Iyengar
Engineering
Product
Compute
April 6, 2022
Meet the next iteration of JavaScript on Compute
Today we’re happy to announce that we’ve made several improvements to Compute that substantially boost the performance of the JavaScript runtime, as well as the overall developer experience…
Christine Cole
Product
Performance
WebAssembly
Compute
March 30, 2022
Fastly + Fanout: real-time messaging and edge computing combined | Fastly
We're thrilled to join forces with Fanout. The integration of Fanout technology into our network will help enable real-time app development at the edge with improved time-to-market, reduced…
Simon Wistow
Company news
WebAssembly
Platform
Compute
