Compute
March 18, 2022
Fastly named Leader in commercial CDN by IDC MarketScape | Fastly
We are honored to announce that Fastly has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Commercial CDN Services 2022 Vendor Assessment.
Joshua Chase
Company news
Performance
Edge network
Delivery
CDN
Compute
March 16, 2022
Migrated developer site to Compute@Edge | Fastly
If you build stuff on Fastly, chances are you spend a decent amount of time on our Developer Hub. Last month, we migrated it from our VCL platform to Compute. Here's how we did it and what…
Andrew Betts
Engineering
Compute
March 4, 2022
Custom response codes for Fastly WAF | Fastly
With the introduction of custom response codes, our edge cloud network can now pick up response codes from the Fastly Next-Gen WAF and take custom action at the edge — without the need to…
Blake Dournaee
Security
Compute
March 2, 2022
Compute@Edge partners growing | Fastly
We’re excited to announce a growing ecosystem of partners who are tapping into our powerful edge cloud network and using Compute to extend their platform to be even closer to customers.
Emily Friedberg
Compute
February 2, 2022
Easier edge building with Fastly and Glitch | Fastly
Our new partnership lets you deploy Glitch apps to Compute@Edge, making it even easier to build high-quality, customized digital experiences on our edge cloud platform.
Simon Wistow
WebAssembly
Compute
January 10, 2022
Bootstrap a Compute project with Fastly Fiddle
The Fastly CLI now supports bootstrapping Compute projects using fiddles made in Fastly Fiddle as a template. This enables users to get a local developer environment up and running very…
Mark McDonnell
DevOps
Engineering
Compute
January 5, 2022
Cloud Deploy simplifies Compute@Edge projects | Fastly
We’re introducing Cloud Deploy, a wizard that helps you start building on Compute by deploying and customizing templates, and sets you up with an automated deployment workflow and best…
Kailan Blanks
DevOps
Engineering
WebAssembly
Compute
December 20, 2021
What benefits does "the edge" offer digital publishing? | Fastly
By bringing your content closer to the reader, you bypass the conventional cost and rules associated with server space and infrastructure maintenance, and you gain some additional benefits…
Bridget Lane
Performance
Streaming
Compute
December 7, 2021
Grinch bots penalized w/ enriched security data & our edge cloud platform | Fastly
In this post, we’ll show how you can use information from an origin response to add an abuse IP address to our penalty box. We've been touting the promise of security at the edge, and this…
Brooks Cunningham
Security
Engineering
Compute
December 6, 2021
Lies, stats, debunking Cloudflare | Fastly
A couple of weeks ago Cloudflare, one of our competitors, claimed that their edge compute platform is roughly three times as fast as Compute@Edge. The false claim is a great example of how…
Andrew Betts
Laura Thomson
Hooman Beheshti
Industry insights
Compute
November 11, 2021
Subresource monitoring with Compute
Compute, our serverless compute environment, can be used to solve headaches dealing with attackers looking to modify and manipulate resources. In this post, we tell you how.
Fastly Security Research Team
Security
Compute
November 8, 2021
You can now test Compute code in Fastly Fiddle
Fastly customers have been using our Fiddle tool for years to try out ideas for edge logic in VCL. With the advent of Compute last year, we made our edge compute network accessible to any…
Andrew Betts
Engineering
Product
WebAssembly
Compute
