March 18, 2022

Fastly named Leader in commercial CDN by IDC MarketScape | Fastly

We are honored to announce that Fastly has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Commercial CDN Services 2022 Vendor Assessment.
March 16, 2022

Migrated developer site to Compute@Edge | Fastly

If you build stuff on Fastly, chances are you spend a decent amount of time on our Developer Hub. Last month, we migrated it from our VCL platform to Compute. Here's how we did it and what…
March 4, 2022

Custom response codes for Fastly WAF | Fastly

With the introduction of custom response codes, our edge cloud network can now pick up response codes from the Fastly Next-Gen WAF and take custom action at the edge — without the need to…
March 2, 2022

Compute@Edge partners growing | Fastly

We’re excited to announce a growing ecosystem of partners who are tapping into our powerful edge cloud network and using Compute to extend their platform to be even closer to customers.
February 2, 2022

Easier edge building with Fastly and Glitch | Fastly

Our new partnership lets you deploy Glitch apps to Compute@Edge, making it even easier to build high-quality, customized digital experiences on our edge cloud platform.
January 10, 2022

Bootstrap a Compute project with Fastly Fiddle

The Fastly CLI now supports bootstrapping Compute projects using fiddles made in Fastly Fiddle as a template. This enables users to get a local developer environment up and running very…
January 5, 2022

Cloud Deploy simplifies Compute@Edge projects | Fastly

We’re introducing Cloud Deploy, a wizard that helps you start building on Compute by deploying and customizing templates, and sets you up with an automated deployment workflow and best…
December 20, 2021

What benefits does "the edge" offer digital publishing? | Fastly

By bringing your content closer to the reader, you bypass the conventional cost and rules associated with server space and infrastructure maintenance, and you gain some additional benefits…
December 7, 2021

Grinch bots penalized w/ enriched security data & our edge cloud platform | Fastly

In this post, we’ll show how you can use information from an origin response to add an abuse IP address to our penalty box. We've been touting the promise of security at the edge, and this…
December 6, 2021

Lies, stats, debunking Cloudflare | Fastly

A couple of weeks ago Cloudflare, one of our competitors, claimed that their edge compute platform is roughly three times as fast as Compute@Edge. The false claim is a great example of how…
November 11, 2021

Subresource monitoring with Compute

Compute, our serverless compute environment, can be used to solve headaches dealing with attackers looking to modify and manipulate resources. In this post, we tell you how.
November 8, 2021

You can now test Compute code in Fastly Fiddle

Fastly customers have been using our Fiddle tool for years to try out ideas for edge logic in VCL. With the advent of Compute last year, we made our edge compute network accessible to any…
