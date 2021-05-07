Blog

November 2, 2021

Get started with Fastly logging and Compute@Edge | Fastly

In this tutorial, we’ll walk you through the basic steps of outputting messages to STDIO and tailing that output with the Fastly CLI as well as configuring a log streaming endpoint, emitting…
November 1, 2021

Compute is now available to all with a free trial

Compute is now available for everyone to use, and we’re throwing in free credits so you can explore the platform with no strings attached. Read on for a crash course in how to stand up an…
October 28, 2021

Get $100k/month in edge compute credits for nine months

For a limited time, you can get $100k/month in edge compute credits for nine months, as an incentive to start building with Compute now.
October 27, 2021

Compute@Edge named leader in edge dev report | Fastly

Known for having an execution speed 100 times faster than other solutions and unmatched isolation technology security, Compute was named a Leader in the Forrester New Wave: Edge Development…
August 20, 2021

Test Compute@Edge locally for efficient development | Fastly

Last month, we announced that local testing is now available for Compute. In this blog post, we'll tell you how it works and show you an example.
July 16, 2021

New: Compute local testing

Compute local testing gives you the flexibility to run your work-in-progress applications locally on your laptops, servers, or CI systems, in an environment similar to production, but…
June 21, 2021

How to test site speed optimizations with Compute

In this post, we show how to test site speed modifications before implementing them using Compute and WebPageTest, a web performance tool that uses real browsers, to compare web performance…
June 7, 2021

Cranelift vetted for secure sandboxing in Compute@Edge | Fastly

Alongside the Bytecode Alliance, Fastly’s WebAssembly team recently led a rigorous security assessment of Cranelift, an open-source, next-generation code generator for use in WebAssembly to…
May 25, 2021

Building on top of OAuth at the edge

Authentication is one of the most obvious uses for edge computing. Understanding who your users are as early and as close as possible to their location yields powerful customizations and…
May 19, 2021

PayPal: secure payments at the edge | Fastly

Online payments giant PayPal uses Fastly’s edge platform to deliver a more secure, faster, and more reliable user experience at a time when digital payments are surging.
May 10, 2021

Introducing GitHub Actions for Compute

GitHub Actions for Compute allow you to transition from a manually deployed application to a fully automated deployment workflow with ease and wrap the Fastly CLI to provide an easy way to…
May 7, 2021

New ways to compose content at the edge with Compute

It's always been possible to create content programmatically, and with the advent of our serverless compute environment, we've made it possible to create and transform content more…
