Blog
Compute
November 2, 2021
Get started with Fastly logging and Compute@Edge | Fastly
In this tutorial, we’ll walk you through the basic steps of outputting messages to STDIO and tailing that output with the Fastly CLI as well as configuring a log streaming endpoint, emitting…
Alex Kesler
Engineering
WebAssembly
Compute
November 1, 2021
Compute is now available to all with a free trial
Compute is now available for everyone to use, and we’re throwing in free credits so you can explore the platform with no strings attached. Read on for a crash course in how to stand up an…
Lizzy Brophy
Compute
October 28, 2021
Get $100k/month in edge compute credits for nine months
For a limited time, you can get $100k/month in edge compute credits for nine months, as an incentive to start building with Compute now.
Matt Oden
WebAssembly
Compute
October 27, 2021
Compute@Edge named leader in edge dev report | Fastly
Known for having an execution speed 100 times faster than other solutions and unmatched isolation technology security, Compute was named a Leader in the Forrester New Wave: Edge Development…
Christine Cole
Product
Compute
August 20, 2021
Test Compute@Edge locally for efficient development | Fastly
Last month, we announced that local testing is now available for Compute. In this blog post, we'll tell you how it works and show you an example.
Jim Rainville
Product
Compute
July 16, 2021
New: Compute local testing
Compute local testing gives you the flexibility to run your work-in-progress applications locally on your laptops, servers, or CI systems, in an environment similar to production, but…
Brynne Hazzard
Product
Compute
June 21, 2021
How to test site speed optimizations with Compute
In this post, we show how to test site speed modifications before implementing them using Compute and WebPageTest, a web performance tool that uses real browsers, to compare web performance…
Leon Brocard
Engineering
Compute
June 7, 2021
Cranelift vetted for secure sandboxing in Compute@Edge | Fastly
Alongside the Bytecode Alliance, Fastly’s WebAssembly team recently led a rigorous security assessment of Cranelift, an open-source, next-generation code generator for use in WebAssembly to…
Pat Hickey
Chris Fallin
Sandra Escandor-O’Keefe
Industry insights
Security
WebAssembly
Compute
May 25, 2021
Building on top of OAuth at the edge
Authentication is one of the most obvious uses for edge computing. Understanding who your users are as early and as close as possible to their location yields powerful customizations and…
Dora Militaru
Andrew Betts
Compute
May 19, 2021
PayPal: secure payments at the edge | Fastly
Online payments giant PayPal uses Fastly’s edge platform to deliver a more secure, faster, and more reliable user experience at a time when digital payments are surging.
Lindsay Morris
Customers
Compute
May 10, 2021
Introducing GitHub Actions for Compute
GitHub Actions for Compute allow you to transition from a manually deployed application to a fully automated deployment workflow with ease and wrap the Fastly CLI to provide an easy way to…
Kailan Blanks
Compute
May 7, 2021
New ways to compose content at the edge with Compute
It's always been possible to create content programmatically, and with the advent of our serverless compute environment, we've made it possible to create and transform content more…
Andrew Betts
WebAssembly
Compute
