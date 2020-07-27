(844) 4FASTLY
Support Center
Log in
Why Fastly
Products
Services
Solutions
Partners
Resources
Pricing
Talk to an expert
Try Fastly Free
Menu
Blog
Back to all stories
Follow and Subscribe
Compute
April 19, 2021
Compute: porting the iconic video game DOOM
id Software’s DOOM has become one of the most-ported games in history. It felt like a perfect project to port to Compute, built on our serverless compute environment, to experiment with…
Justin Liew
Product
WebAssembly
Compute
April 14, 2021
Compute@Edge: Serverless Insights by Company | Fastly
Vox Media, Mux, and PerimeterX share how Compute is unlocking performance, agility, and creativity across their organizations.
Kimmie Nguyen
Customers
Compute
April 6, 2021
Simplifying authentication with OAuth at the edge
The basic concept of performing authentication and then using identity data to make authorization decisions is something that applies to a large majority of web and native apps. Doing this…
Dora Militaru
Andrew Betts
Compute
February 8, 2021
Compute Log Tailing for better observability and debugging | Fastly
Compute Log Tailing allows developers on the Fastly Computer@Edge platform to quickly iterate on and debug their services by getting near-real-time feedback via stdout/stderr output.
Edward Muller
Company news
Compute
December 23, 2020
Edge Native Applications: How to Improve Your Design
Become "edge-native" in your next project and seamlessly run multiple instances concurrently and be prepared for the server-less world.
Andrew Betts
Compute
December 21, 2020
Porting JavaScript (or TypeScript) to AssemblyScript
In this post, we’ll show you how AssemblyScript and JavaScript are closely related with a deep dive into the process of porting common JavaScript applications to AssemblyScript and the…
Aaron Turner
WebAssembly
Compute
December 18, 2020
How Commerce Companies can be More API-Focused | Fastly
As commerce companies embark on their digital transformation journeys, headless architecture is a hot topic. Here are five ways a modern CDN can deliver on the promise of headless commerce.
Adrien Pujol
Industry insights
Performance
Compute
December 7, 2020
Serving Dynamic Content with a Modern CDN
Using a powerful, modern CDN that provides instant cache invalidation and real-time analytics allows for edge-first application architectures that improve personalization, performance, and…
Mark Teodoro
Performance
Compute
November 11, 2020
The power of serverless, 72 times over
Serverless technology has been making developers’ lives easier for years, but those benefits had yet to extend to end users. This is the true promise of edge serverless — enabling developers…
Mark Teodoro
Performance
Cloud
Compute
October 29, 2020
Meet AssemblyScript: your next computing language
AssemblyScript is a variant of TypeScript that produces WebAssembly binaries, the binary format that powers Fastly’s Compute@Edge. It’s a new technology supported by all major browsers, and…
Aaron Turner
Product
WebAssembly
Compute
September 1, 2020
Deploying network error logging with Compute
We’ve been experimenting with Network Error Logging with Fastly Insights and discovered that processing the NEL reports is a great use case for Compute. In this post, we’ll look at our first…
Patrick Hamann
Product
Edge network
Observability
Compute
July 27, 2020
Fastly's Cloud Edge Platform: Apps You Shouldn't Build
Progressive developers are increasingly using the edge of the network to power more performant and customized apps. With the use cases mounting, it seems there's very little that can't be…
Sean Leach
Cloud
Compute
Newer posts
Older posts
Ready to get started?
Get in touch or create an account.
Try Fastly free
Talk to an expert
English
日本語
Español
Deutsch
Products
Edge Cloud Platform
Pricing
Try Fastly Free
Network Map
Solutions
Professional Services
Managed CDN
Support Plans
Talk to an Expert
Learn
Documentation
Developers
Resource Library
Blog
Events
Support
Support Center
Network Status
Contact Us
Company
About Us
Careers
Partners
Press Releases
Investor Relations
Trust
© Fastly 2024
Terms of service
Privacy policy
Acceptable Use
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube