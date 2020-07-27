Blog

April 19, 2021

Compute: porting the iconic video game DOOM

id Software’s DOOM has become one of the most-ported games in history. It felt like a perfect project to port to Compute, built on our serverless compute environment, to experiment with…
April 14, 2021

Compute@Edge: Serverless Insights by Company | Fastly

Vox Media, Mux, and PerimeterX share how Compute is unlocking performance, agility, and creativity across their organizations.
April 6, 2021

Simplifying authentication with OAuth at the edge

The basic concept of performing authentication and then using identity data to make authorization decisions is something that applies to a large majority of web and native apps. Doing this…
February 8, 2021

Compute Log Tailing for better observability and debugging | Fastly

Compute Log Tailing allows developers on the Fastly Computer@Edge platform to quickly iterate on and debug their services by getting near-real-time feedback via stdout/stderr output.
December 23, 2020

Edge Native Applications: How to Improve Your Design

Become "edge-native" in your next project and seamlessly run multiple instances concurrently and be prepared for the server-less world.
December 21, 2020

Porting JavaScript (or TypeScript) to AssemblyScript

In this post, we’ll show you how AssemblyScript and JavaScript are closely related with a deep dive into the process of porting common JavaScript applications to AssemblyScript and the…
December 18, 2020

How Commerce Companies can be More API-Focused | Fastly

As commerce companies embark on their digital transformation journeys, headless architecture is a hot topic. Here are five ways a modern CDN can deliver on the promise of headless commerce.
December 7, 2020

Serving Dynamic Content with a Modern CDN

Using a powerful, modern CDN that provides instant cache invalidation and real-time analytics allows for edge-first application architectures that improve personalization, performance, and…
November 11, 2020

The power of serverless, 72 times over

Serverless technology has been making developers’ lives easier for years, but those benefits had yet to extend to end users. This is the true promise of edge serverless — enabling developers…
October 29, 2020

Meet AssemblyScript: your next computing language

AssemblyScript is a variant of TypeScript that produces WebAssembly binaries, the binary format that powers Fastly’s Compute@Edge. It’s a new technology supported by all major browsers, and…
September 1, 2020

Deploying network error logging with Compute

We’ve been experimenting with Network Error Logging with Fastly Insights and discovered that processing the NEL reports is a great use case for Compute. In this post, we’ll look at our first…
July 27, 2020

Fastly's Cloud Edge Platform: Apps You Shouldn't Build

Progressive developers are increasingly using the edge of the network to power more performant and customized apps. With the use cases mounting, it seems there's very little that can't be…
