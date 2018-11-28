(844) 4FASTLY
Compute
August 6, 2019
Build on the edge with ready-to-deploy code
We're introducing a new collection of tools built just for developers — gathered on one easy-to-search page — so you can discover, test, and deploy edge solutions in a faster, safer way…
Adam Denenberg
Cloud
Customers
Engineering
Compute
March 28, 2019
Lucet Takes WebAssembly Beyond the Browser | Fastly
Today, we're thrilled to announce the open sourcing of Lucet, our native WebAssembly compiler and runtime. WebAssembly is a technology created to enable web browsers to safely execute…
Pat Hickey
Engineering
WebAssembly
Compute
February 7, 2019
Guide for C and Rust programmers
Recently we launched Fastly Terrarium, a multi-language, browser-based editor and deployment platform where you can experiment with edge technology. Now, for those well-versed in C and Rust…
Frank Denis
Engineering
WebAssembly
Compute
December 12, 2018
Edge programming with Rust and WebAssembly
Take a developer deep dive into Terrarium, our multi-language, browser-based editor and deployment platform at the edge. Learn how to compile Rust programs to WebAssembly right on your local…
Pat Hickey
Engineering
WebAssembly
Compute
December 10, 2018
How Terrarium reframes the compiler and sandbox relationship
Get hands-on with Terrarium, a Fastly project that lets developers harness the power of edge computing in the languages they already use. See how this technology demonstration came to be…
Tyler McMullen
Engineering
WebAssembly
Compute
November 28, 2018
Testing new ideas with Fastly Fiddle
Quickly experiment, debug and try out ideas on Fastly's platform, without signing up, or even logging in.
Andrew Betts
Performance
Engineering
Compute
