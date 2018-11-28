Blog

Compute

August 6, 2019

Build on the edge with ready-to-deploy code

We're introducing a new collection of tools built just for developers — gathered on one easy-to-search page — so you can discover, test, and deploy edge solutions in a faster, safer way…
March 28, 2019

Lucet Takes WebAssembly Beyond the Browser | Fastly

Today, we're thrilled to announce the open sourcing of Lucet, our native WebAssembly compiler and runtime. WebAssembly is a technology created to enable web browsers to safely execute…
February 7, 2019

Guide for C and Rust programmers

Recently we launched Fastly Terrarium, a multi-language, browser-based editor and deployment platform where you can experiment with edge technology. Now, for those well-versed in C and Rust…
December 12, 2018

Edge programming with Rust and WebAssembly

Take a developer deep dive into Terrarium, our multi-language, browser-based editor and deployment platform at the edge. Learn how to compile Rust programs to WebAssembly right on your local…
December 10, 2018

How Terrarium reframes the compiler and sandbox relationship

Get hands-on with Terrarium, a Fastly project that lets developers harness the power of edge computing in the languages they already use. See how this technology demonstration came to be…
November 28, 2018

Testing new ideas with Fastly Fiddle

Quickly experiment, debug and try out ideas on Fastly's platform, without signing up, or even logging in.
