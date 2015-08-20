Blog

October 12, 2016

VCL problem-solving: SOA routing & non-ASCII support | Fastly

October 4, 2016

The elements of scaling

Camille Fournier, former CTO of Rent the Runway and self-described senior thinker and raconteur, spoke at Altitude 2016 on her experience in leadership, sharing how she overcame the…
September 28, 2016

Automating Fastly with Terraform

HashiCorp’s Director of Technical Advocacy discusses Terraform, their tool for building, changing, and versioning infrastructure safely and efficiently, and how they use it to codify Fastly…
September 13, 2016

VCL problem solving: collect edge data | Fastly

At our second annual customer summit, Andrew Betts of the Financial Times discussed using VCL to “solve anything” — pushing his team’s problems to the CDN layer.
August 24, 2016

The future of the edge

In this post, Tyler McMullen will explore “the future of the edge,” or the next logical step in how we streamline online experiences. In order to keep up with the direction things are headed…
July 6, 2016

The fallacy of fast: Ines Sombra at Altitude 2015

We hosted our first-ever customer summit in June of last year, with the goal of bringing together our customers and the people who build our products to discuss web performance, Varnish, and…
June 9, 2016

Microservices war stories

The popularity of implementing microservices in today’s application landscape continues to rise. There have been countless success stories focused on migrating from a monolithic architecture…
April 27, 2016

Improvements to Edge Dictionaries

We’re continuing to build on our unique ability to push your logic and decisions to the edge, and are happy to announce some exciting enhancements to our Edge Dictionaries. Our latest…
January 19, 2016

Introducing fastly2git: version change visualization

Sales Engineer Léon Brocard created fastly2git, a Git repository for Fastly service changes, making it easy for you to see differences between versions. In this post, Léon discusses how…
December 1, 2015

Introducing our open source app training

Customer Support Engineer Kami Richey built an application for testing Fastly. In this post, she walks you through setting up your own test application and using Fastly’s UI to explore…
September 9, 2015

How Fastly’s Heroku add-on helps improve experiences

In this Q&A, Fastly’s Michael May and Heroku’s Peter Cho discuss the benefits of Fastly’s Heroku add-on and why it’s important for enterprises to focus on both developer and customer…
August 20, 2015

Restricting access to content

In this blog post, Vladimir Vuksan outlines three common methods you can use for blocking or limiting access to content with Fastly.
