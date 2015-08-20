(844) 4FASTLY
Engineering
October 12, 2016
VCL problem-solving: SOA routing & non-ASCII support | Fastly
Rogier Mulhuijzen
Anna MacLachlan
Engineering
October 4, 2016
The elements of scaling
Camille Fournier, former CTO of Rent the Runway and self-described senior thinker and raconteur, spoke at Altitude 2016 on her experience in leadership, sharing how she overcame the…
Anna MacLachlan
Engineering
September 28, 2016
Automating Fastly with Terraform
HashiCorp's Director of Technical Advocacy discusses Terraform, their tool for building, changing, and versioning infrastructure safely and efficiently, and how they use it to codify Fastly…
Seth Vargo
DevOps
Engineering
Performance
Customers
September 13, 2016
VCL problem solving: collect edge data | Fastly
At our second annual customer summit, Andrew Betts of the Financial Times discussed using VCL to "solve anything" — pushing his team's problems to the CDN layer.
Rogier Mulhuijzen
Anna MacLachlan
Engineering
August 24, 2016
The future of the edge
In this post, Tyler McMullen will explore "the future of the edge," or the next logical step in how we streamline online experiences. In order to keep up with the direction things are headed…
Tyler McMullen
Edge
Engineering
July 6, 2016
The fallacy of fast: Ines Sombra at Altitude 2015
We hosted our first-ever customer summit in June of last year, with the goal of bringing together our customers and the people who build our products to discuss web performance, Varnish, and…
Anna MacLachlan
Engineering
June 9, 2016
Microservices war stories
The popularity of implementing microservices in today's application landscape continues to rise. There have been countless success stories focused on migrating from a monolithic architecture…
Blithe Rocher
DevOps
Engineering
April 27, 2016
Improvements to Edge Dictionaries
We're continuing to build on our unique ability to push your logic and decisions to the edge, and are happy to announce some exciting enhancements to our Edge Dictionaries. Our latest…
Jason Evans
Edge
DevOps
Engineering
January 19, 2016
Introducing fastly2git: version change visualization
Sales Engineer Léon Brocard created fastly2git, a Git repository for Fastly service changes, making it easy for you to see differences between versions. In this post, Léon discusses how…
Leon Brocard
Edge
Engineering
December 1, 2015
Introducing our open source app training
Customer Support Engineer Kami Richey built an application for testing Fastly. In this post, she walks you through setting up your own test application and using Fastly's UI to explore…
Kami Richey
Engineering
Product
September 9, 2015
How Fastly's Heroku add-on helps improve experiences
In this Q&A, Fastly's Michael May and Heroku's Peter Cho discuss the benefits of Fastly's Heroku add-on and why it's important for enterprises to focus on both developer and customer…
Anna MacLachlan
Engineering
August 20, 2015
Restricting access to content
In this blog post, Vladimir Vuksan outlines three common methods you can use for blocking or limiting access to content with Fastly.
Vladimir Vuksan
Edge
Engineering
