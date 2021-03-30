Fastly (Signal Sciences) repeated Customers’ Choice | Fastly

When we started Signal Sciences in 2014, we had an ambitious mission to modernize web application and API security. We built our product to make security visible, accessible, and effective for teams of developers, operations and security professionals. And we strived to become a trusted partner to our customers.

Fast forward seven years, and we’re carving out a new future as part of Fastly . We process 19 trillion web requests every month* for major brands in sectors ranging from finance to media to healthcare to manufacturing — and our commitment to customers is the foundation of our success.

We’re thrilled to share the latest recognition of that work, as Fastly (Signal Science) has been recognized as a “Customers’ Choice” for Web Application Firewalls in the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer” report. In fact, we have one of the highest overall rating, and we are the only vendor to make the list three years in a row. Customers gave our next-generation WAF an average of 4.9 out of 5.0 stars — and 94% said they would recommend Fastly (Signal Sciences) WAF to other customers.

Beyond the numbers, we’re blown away by some of the customer feedback:

“The Signal Sciences WAF has offered unprecedented protection of our web applications and APIs. We process more than 1.5 billion web requests every month, many of which are malicious or attack traffic, while relying on Signal Sciences to distinguish signal and noise by applying intelligent and dynamic methods. Signal Sciences WAF is easy to deploy, intuitive, effective, and one of the leading security technologies we use.” — Chief Information Security Officer

“Incredibly fast to implement, incredibly powerful to use. This is an excellent product that every company would benefit from leveraging in their online presence.” — Senior Manager, Application Experience in the Manufacturing Industry

“Overall, Signal Sciences has out performed all of the WAFs we tested. Being able to update an entire fleet in ~30s as well as control all aspects via automation is a huge win. It doesn’t hurt that the rules engine is extremely flexible and very capable out-of-the-box.” — Principal Engineer in the Retail Industry

Read more customer feedback via Gartner Peer Insights , or check out the detailed 2021 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer” report .In addition to the positive feedback, we also read customer reviews closely to learn more about customer needs — and a few key themes stood out for us looking at reviews over the past year:

It’s important to note that today’s recognition is based on reviews from *actual users* who have purchased, implemented, and used a WAF solution. We were also named a Visionary in the October 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Application Firewalls report , for the second consecutive year.

Whether it’s customer reviews or analyst evaluations, we are truly honored to get this feedback, which validates our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction in the WAF market. We also believe it reflects our commitment to deliver security and reliability at scale, without sacrificing velocity. We intend to keep listening and delivering what customers need, so please keep the feedback coming.

