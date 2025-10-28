Increasing the accessibility of managed security services

Fastly Managed Security Professional is now available.

As the leader of Fastly’s Customer Security Operations Center, my team and I are on the front lines every day, fighting attacks for customers of every size, in every industry, and across every region of the globe. From our vantage point, it’s clear that in today’s world, where knowledge is freely available, virtual infrastructure can be spun up anywhere, and AI lowers the barrier to attacks, protecting applications and APIs has grown increasingly complex.

And that complexity continues to accelerate.

The need for Managed Security services is undeniable for many: threats are growing in both sophistication and frequency, yet 30% of IT and cybersecurity professionals surveyed in 2024 said they lack the skills to combat modern attacks. For years, the world’s most prominent brands have relied on Fastly’s Managed Security Service to help them stay out of the headlines for the wrong reasons. While we’re proud of that work, we also recognize a growing challenge: managed security services are often seen as critical, but out of reach. Today, we’re introducing a new path forward.

Introducing Managed Security Professional

I’m thrilled to announce Fastly Managed Security Professional , a focused new offering designed to offset the risk of modern threats. This service provides expert 24/7/365 monitoring and mitigation on your most business-critical applications and APIs from Fastly’s CSOC, utilizing all of your Fastly security products. With quarterly reporting and an industry-leading SLA, you can rest easy knowing you’re covered where it matters most.

While we’ll continue to offer our other managed services, Managed Security Professional represents an entry point for organizations that need expert, always-on detection and mitigation for the critical applications that power their business.

Having led or worked in various SOCs for over a decade, I understand the challenges of busy holiday seasons. It's tough knowing your already strained team will face an onslaught of attacks amidst legitimate traffic, all while trying to enjoy the holiday season with their loved ones. Reflecting on my career, having a service like Managed Security Professional, which ensures the performance and availability of critical production sites, would have significantly reduced alert fatigue. This would have allowed us to reallocate energy from responding to active attacks towards proactive security initiatives that often remained unaddressed.

As we kick off this next journey to make managed security services more accessible to the world, I’d be remiss not to take a moment to acknowledge the hard work of my team in the CSOC. This incredible group of individuals around the world is setting a new bar for MSSPs with their expertise, responsiveness, and dedication to our customers. Not only do they contribute to Fastly’s 98% customer satisfaction score and 98% first-contact resolution, a testament to their expertise, but they have also taken our industry-leading SLA and beat it by 15x. This level of responsiveness from a real human, especially in the wake of discussions around the efficacy of full AI SOCs, is a reminder that you can have both speed and efficacy without the black box of AI.