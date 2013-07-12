Blog

Back to all stories
Follow and Subscribe

Performance

August 18, 2014

Best practices for using the Vary header

Vary is one of the most powerful HTTP response headers. However, if used incorrectly, it can cause problems for developers. Understand vary header best practices to reduce mistakes and…
July 22, 2014

Caching “Like” and “Share” Buttons

March 5, 2014

API Caching, Part III

In this, our final API Caching installment, we're going to explore how to use Surrogate Keys to reduce the overall complexity of caching an API.
February 26, 2014

Building a Fast and Reliable Purging System

February 4, 2014

How Fastly Chooses POP Locations

January 22, 2014

API Caching, Part II

December 16, 2013

API Caching, Part I

The web has come a long way since the 90s. In the past, sites were commonly driven by a single, monolithic application that acted as the only communication medium to a centralized database…
November 26, 2013

Fastly CDN Expands

At Fastly, we’re constantly working to upgrade our network and expand global capacity. Last week, we built up capacity in our Ashburn, New York City, and Los Angeles POPs and brought a new…
July 30, 2013

Surrogate Keys: Part 2

July 12, 2013

Surrogate Keys: Part 1

Here at Fastly HQ, we want websites to be fast. Caching is commonly used to speed up websites. However, caching rapidly changing and unpredictably updated content can be difficult. To make…
Newer posts

Ready to get started?

Get in touch or create an account.

Try Fastly FreeTalk to an expert
Fastly
© Fastly 2024