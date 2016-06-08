(844) 4FASTLY
Support Center
Log in
Why Fastly
Products
Services
Solutions
Partners
Resources
Pricing
Talk to an expert
Try Fastly Free
Menu
Blog
Back to all stories
Follow and Subscribe
Platform
October 10, 2022
Introducing the Redesigned Fastly Status Page
The Fastly status page is unveiling a new design and enhanced functionality, including information on more products, as well as improved preferences on customer view, subscriptions, and…
Corben Henry
Product
Security
Performance
Platform
September 1, 2022
5 Questions with HUMAN CEO and Co-founder Tamer Hassan
Fastly announced a reseller partnership with HUMAN Security, Inc. to better safeguard enterprises and internet platforms from sophisticated bot attacks and fraud. We sat down with HUMAN CEO…
Lakshmi Sharma
Platform
Security
Company news
July 12, 2022
Live sports delivery challenges conquered | Fastly
With zero tolerance for rebuffering and streams that scale from zero to massive in no time, the stakes are unusually high, making live sport the most demanding content type to deliver…
John Agger
Platform
Compute
Streaming
July 7, 2022
Get App & Infrastructure Visibility with Inspectors | Fastly
We are excited to launch two new great visibility products into general availability - Origin and Domain Inspector! Observe origin performance or domain traffic with ease! Find out more in…
Dom Soegono
Dom Fee
Platform
July 6, 2022
Four reasons you should try Fastly’s Image Optimizer
Major brands with strong web presences like The Guardian and Big Cartel rely on Image Optimizer to serve pixel-perfect images on the fly. Here are four reasons why you should try it out too.
James Sherry
Platform
Product
May 2, 2022
Fastly product design: Creating enterprise experiences | Fastly
At Fastly, we design for a delightful enterprise experience by looking deeply at customer needs. In this post, our Director of Product Experience shares some of the similarities and…
Jennifer Fleming
Product
Platform
Culture
March 30, 2022
Fastly + Fanout: real-time messaging and edge computing combined | Fastly
We're thrilled to join forces with Fanout. The integration of Fanout technology into our network will help enable real-time app development at the edge with improved time-to-market, reduced…
Simon Wistow
Company news
Edge
WebAssembly
Platform
March 26, 2020
Capacity planning and network expansion in a remote-first world
Get a behind-the-scenes look at how Fastly's approach to managing our network capacity, supply chain, and human capital allows us to observe, respond, and adapt to rapidly changing…
Catharine Strauss
Performance
Platform
March 1, 2020
Exercising Caution As COVID-19 Situation Evolves
Fastly’s mission is to build a trustworthy internet where good can thrive. Given that the situation related to COVID-19 is rapidly evolving, we believe an abundance of caution is prudent…
Joshua Bixby
Platform
January 26, 2017
Fastly's POPs in Minneapolis, Montreal, and Madrid
We’re pleased to announce an alliteration of new POPs to the Fastly network: Minneapolis, Montreal, and Madrid. We’ve deployed these POPs to expand our reach throughout the Central United…
Tom Daly
Performance
Product
Company news
Edge network
Platform
June 8, 2016
Why having more POPs isn’t always better
We’re often asked why having more POPs doesn’t necessarily make a CDN faster. To help illustrate, we’ll use an analogy of convenience stores versus supermarkets.
Simon Wistow
Performance
Product
Edge network
Platform
Newer posts
Ready to get started?
Get in touch or create an account.
Try Fastly free
Talk to an expert
English
日本語
Español
Deutsch
Products
Edge Cloud Platform
Pricing
Try Fastly Free
Network Map
Solutions
Professional Services
Managed CDN
Support Plans
Talk to an Expert
Learn
Documentation
Developers
Resource Library
Blog
Events
Support
Support Center
Network Status
Contact Us
Company
About Us
Careers
Partners
Press Releases
Investor Relations
Trust
© Fastly 2024
Terms of service
Privacy policy
Acceptable Use
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube