October 10, 2022

Introducing the Redesigned Fastly Status Page

The Fastly status page is unveiling a new design and enhanced functionality, including information on more products, as well as improved preferences on customer view, subscriptions, and…
September 1, 2022

5 Questions with HUMAN CEO and Co-founder Tamer Hassan

Fastly announced a reseller partnership with HUMAN Security, Inc. to better safeguard enterprises and internet platforms from sophisticated bot attacks and fraud. We sat down with HUMAN CEO…
July 12, 2022

Live sports delivery challenges conquered | Fastly

With zero tolerance for rebuffering and streams that scale from zero to massive in no time, the stakes are unusually high, making live sport the most demanding content type to deliver…
July 7, 2022

Get App & Infrastructure Visibility with Inspectors | Fastly

We are excited to launch two new great visibility products into general availability - Origin and Domain Inspector! Observe origin performance or domain traffic with ease! Find out more in…
July 6, 2022

Four reasons you should try Fastly’s Image Optimizer

Major brands with strong web presences like The Guardian and Big Cartel rely on Image Optimizer to serve pixel-perfect images on the fly. Here are four reasons why you should try it out too.
May 2, 2022

Fastly product design: Creating enterprise experiences | Fastly

At Fastly, we design for a delightful enterprise experience by looking deeply at customer needs. In this post, our Director of Product Experience shares some of the similarities and…
March 30, 2022

Fastly + Fanout: real-time messaging and edge computing combined | Fastly

We're thrilled to join forces with Fanout. The integration of Fanout technology into our network will help enable real-time app development at the edge with improved time-to-market, reduced…
March 26, 2020

Capacity planning and network expansion in a remote-first world

Get a behind-the-scenes look at how Fastly's approach to managing our network capacity, supply chain, and human capital allows us to observe, respond, and adapt to rapidly changing…
March 1, 2020

Exercising Caution As COVID-19 Situation Evolves

Fastly’s mission is to build a trustworthy internet where good can thrive. Given that the situation related to COVID-19 is rapidly evolving, we believe an abundance of caution is prudent…
January 26, 2017

Fastly's POPs in Minneapolis, Montreal, and Madrid

We’re pleased to announce an alliteration of new POPs to the Fastly network: Minneapolis, Montreal, and Madrid. We’ve deployed these POPs to expand our reach throughout the Central United…
June 8, 2016

Why having more POPs isn’t always better

We’re often asked why having more POPs doesn’t necessarily make a CDN faster. To help illustrate, we’ll use an analogy of convenience stores versus supermarkets.
