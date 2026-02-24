When you're running production infrastructure, you need to see exactly what's happening, but you don’t always want the rest of the world seeing it too.

Public status pages are great for general transparency, but they aren’t always the right place for detailed, security-sensitive updates during a maintenance window or an active incident. Security teams, in particular, need to be careful; sharing too much technical detail during something like a DDoS attack can create unnecessary risk. At the same time, when your own team is left waiting for clarity, it slows down response times and leads to a flood of “what’s going on?” pings that no one has time to answer.

To address this, we’re launching private notifications for security maintenance and incidents. Now, you can receive service-specific updates directly in your Slack channels and access detailed information through SSO-authenticated access to a private status page. It’s the right information for the right people — kept secure and off the public web.

Elevating Security Maintenance with Private Access

We know that staying informed about scheduled security maintenance is critical to maintaining business continuity. That’s why Fastly is introducing a private instance of our status page, accessible through your Single Sign-On (SSO) integration. This ensures you can access detailed maintenance schedules and component-specific updates—privately and securely.

Through our collaboration with a service management company Xurrent , we’ve seamlessly integrated SSO authentication into this new private platform at www.fastlystatus.com . Here's what this means for you:

Exclusivity: See private, detailed notifications of maintenance for your specific services, hidden from public view to keep sensitive information secure.

Seamless integration with Slack: Critical updates are routed directly to your organization’s existing Slack channels (#fastly-[customer] support).

No extra steps necessary: You’ll automatically stay updated on maintenance or incident notifications, and authentication is only needed when you log in to view full details.

For additional guidance on using these features, check out our documentation.

Proactive Incident Management for Better Decision-Making

In security, communication is everything. During active incidents such as Denial of Service (DoS) attacks , we’re enhancing how we keep you informed while ensuring sensitive details remain out of the hands of bad actors. Our private status page enables us to securely share performance updates or attack mitigations with you without compromising your safety.

By delivering clear, actionable information during incidents, we empower your teams to act quickly and make smarter decisions. For example:

Eliminate guesswork: With real-time updates on Fastly-related performance impacts, you'll save time by avoiding unnecessary internal investigations.

Deploy with precision: React swiftly with your own mitigation strategies based on reliable information.

Stay ahead: Gain clarity with authenticated updates straight to your inbox or internal tools like Slack.

Built to Scale With Your Growth

At Fastly, we’ve experienced firsthand the challenges of managing complex networking environments. That’s why we’re committed to streamlining operations for businesses like yours. The scalability of our notification system reflects our dedication to building future-ready solutions that grow with you.

As your needs evolve, our private notifications and secure communications will ensure that your Fastly services remain a cornerstone of your operations—delivering speed, safety, and seamless digital experiences for your users.

Together, Building a Better Internet

This latest update underscores our commitment to transparency without compromising security. We’re here to optimize your resources, empower decision-making, and provide the clarity you need to thrive in a fast-moving world.

We’d love to hear your feedback on these improvements. For more information or support, check out our documentation or reach out to your Fastly Account Manager.

Together, let’s continue making the internet faster, safer, and more engaging for everyone.