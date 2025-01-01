Fastly's service status English English

Fastly continuously monitors the performance and status of our global network. We constantly monitor the health of all its related services and post regular notices about them to customers. Any time we schedule maintenance, upgrade hardware, re-route traffic, or experience service interruptions, we post updates on our service status page at https://www.fastlystatus.com/. A complete, filterable history of past events is also available at https://www.fastlystatus.com/incidents/.

If you are experiencing problems and do not see a posted status page notification or if you have subscribed to status notifications and have not received an email or an SMS message, contact Customer Support for assistance.

Managing Fastly service status notifications

Fastly provides customers and the general public with multiple options for subscribing to status notifications.

Fastly offers syndicated status updates at https://www.fastlystatus.com/rss/ for use with any RSS-compatible feed readers.

Subscribing to notifications

You can subscribe to notifications and directly control which systems trigger those notifications by following these steps:

Using any browser, navigate to https://www.fastlystatus.com/. Do one of the following: To subscribe to service status notifications, click Subscribe at the top of the browser window.

at the top of the browser window. To subscribe to notifications about a specific incident, click the title of any current or past incident and then click Subscribe at the bottom of the detailed incident report that appears. When the subscription window appears, decide how you would like to be notified of updates. Specifically: In the Email Address field, enter the email address to which email notifications, if any, should be sent.

field, enter the email address to which email notifications, if any, should be sent. From the Phone Number menu, select your country code and enter your telephone number to which SMS notifications, if any, should be sent. Click the Subscribed to area to select which Fastly components should trigger notifications. Specific details about each of the components appear when you click the arrow menu at the top right of the Subscribed to area. Use this menu to control the level of detail about each component for which notifications could be sent. For example, you could elect to receive only notifications for Fastly's Customer Services components and specifically choose only to receive notifications related to the availability of the docs.fastly.com website. (Optional) In the Webhook field, enter the URL of a custom webhook to subscribe to the Fastly status page and automate the delivery of notifications to a system you control. Click Subscribe. Activation messages will be sent to each subscription method you select with details allowing you to confirm your subscription.

Adjusting notification preferences

You can adjust your notification preferences at any time by following these steps:

Click Manage Subscription at the bottom of any status email Fastly has sent (or your original subscription email if you still have it). (Optional) In the Subscribed to area, select or deselect which Fastly components should trigger notifications, if any. Specific details about each of the components appear when you click the arrow menu at the top right of the Subscribed to area. Use this menu to control the level of detail about each component for which notifications could be sent. For example, you could elect to receive only notifications for Fastly's Customer Services components and specifically choose only to receive notifications related to the availability of the docs.fastly.com website. (Optional) In the Notification Preferences area, select or deselect the specific incident type for each method of contact that should trigger notifications. For example, you could elect to receive no notifications via email or webhook, only via SMS messages to a mobile phone. Click Update to update your notification preferences.

Unsubscribing from notifications

You can unsubscribe from all notifications at once or from specific types of notifications individually.

Unsubscribing from all notification types at once

To unsubscribe from all notification types at once:

Click Manage Subscription at the bottom of any status email Fastly has sent (or your original subscription email if you still have it). Click Unsubscribe at the bottom of the window. Click OK to confirm your request to unsubscribe.

Unsubscribing immediately from specific types of notifications

To unsubscribe immediately from:

email notifications, click Unsubscribe at the bottom of any status email.

at the bottom of any status email. SMS notifications, reply STOP to any status message you receive.

to any status message you receive. webhook notifications, use the process for adjusting notification preferences and specifically deselect the Webhooks option before clicking Update.

Viewing current and past status information

The main Fastly service status page includes details about the current status of Fastly's network and incidents or events, as well as summarized views of the past status and event history.

Fastly does not post current event statuses that could signal to bad actors that their attempts to negatively impact customers or Fastly directly have been successful. During suspected or confirmed events, our support team will contact you directly with details.

What the status indicators tell you

Indicator icons appear on the incident history grid and on all status page notifications that confirm the current operating status of the network and service components or various events that could be occurring at a specific time.

Status indicator icon Status description Normal. Everything is operating normally. No events or incidents related to network or service components have been identified or announced. Informational. We've posted information for general awareness. No network and service components are impacted. Maintenance. We've scheduled or are actively performing maintenance on the Fastly global network or one of its service components. Degraded. We've identified something that has caused a degradation of a portion of the Fastly network or service component. Customer services are being delivered but at reduced capacity. Unavailable. A portion of our network or a specific service component is not currently operational or available. Investigating. We've observed or received a report of something that's impacting the performance of our network or a service component. We are actively investigating this event. Identified. An investigation identified the cause of an event or problem and a fix for it is being implemented. Monitoring. A fix has been deployed for an event or problem that is now resolved. The impacted network or service components are now stable and being monitored for continued health.

Viewing summaries of current and past events

Summary posts related to the current status of any active incidents appear at the top of the Fastly service status page. Fastly also keeps track of all past statuses, displaying the most recent of them on the main status page, which is organized into the following sections:

Current status. When incidents or events are in progress, you'll see them summarized in the Current Status area. This section is hidden when all conditions are normal.

When incidents or events are in progress, you'll see them summarized in the Current Status area. This section is hidden when all conditions are normal. History Grid. The history grid displays the individual, daily status of each of Fastly's network and service components and their sub-components for today and the previous six days using indicator icons for each date. Click the plus icon next to any component to expand the view to display indicators for all sub-components. Click the arrow icons to the right and left of the dates to view previous weeks at a glance.

The history grid displays the individual, daily status of each of Fastly's network and service components and their sub-components for today and the previous six days using indicator icons for each date. Click the plus icon next to any component to expand the view to display indicators for all sub-components. Click the arrow icons to the right and left of the dates to view previous weeks at a glance. Scheduled Maintenance. The Scheduled Maintenance area displays summaries of active and future maintenance work. Click on a maintenance post title to view its full history and details. To review past maintenance work, click Incident History at the top of the page.

Older, past history for incidents and scheduled maintenance as well as full details about each specific event are available at https://www.fastlystatus.com/incidents/.

Viewing detailed information about specific events

You can display the full report details of these events by clicking on their title in any area of the service status page. Detailed event and incident reports include the current status of the event or incident, the components impacted, and the full text of all updates that have been published. Timestamps appear for every update posted.

You can subscribe to notifications about any specific incident or event, past or present, by clicking the Subscribe button at the bottom of any detailed report.

Filtering displayed history information

On the main service status page, the filter controls appear immediately below the history grid. With them you can control which components, statuses, and types of history event information to display in both the history grid and the past history summaries for incident and maintenance events.

Component filters. Filter by component by selecting the specific component from the All Components menu. Filter specific sub-components by clicking the plus icon next to the component name and then selecting a specific sub-component from the items that appear.

Filter by component by selecting the specific component from the menu. Filter specific sub-components by clicking the plus icon next to the component name and then selecting a specific sub-component from the items that appear. Status filters. Filter by status type by selecting one of them from the Any Status menu.

Filter by status type by selecting one of them from the menu. Event type filters. Filter by event type by selecting one of them from the All Types menu.

On the full incident history page you can also filter by event date and order in addition to component, status, and event type:

Date filters. Filter by date by clicking the Date range selector, selecting the specific date or date range for events, and then clicking Apply .

Filter by date by clicking the selector, selecting the specific date or date range for events, and then clicking . Event filters. Filter by order by clicking the Sort by menu and then selecting either Newest or Oldest.

