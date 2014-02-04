(844) 4FASTLY
Blog
Product
March 15, 2016
Announcing Event Logs
Event Logs help you keep track of key changes to your Fastly service, increasing visibility and improving troubleshooting.
Donna Wu
Edge
Product
February 10, 2016
Introducing MPEG-DASH support: enhancing Video on Demand
We’re proud to announce support for MPEG-DASH streaming format packaging. This feature lets you simplify the delivery of video content to your end users and reduce the operational costs…
Ashok Lalwani
Product
Streaming
December 1, 2015
Introducing our open source app training
Customer Support Engineer Kami Richey built an application for testing Fastly. In this post, she walks you through setting up your own test application and using Fastly’s UI to explore…
Kami Richey
Engineering
Product
August 28, 2015
Edge Dictionaries: Make Real-Time Decisions | Fastly
We’re always seeking ways to give our customers more control at the edge. With this in mind, we’re excited to announce Edge Dictionaries, which give you the ability to create readable key…
Jason Evans
Edge
Product
July 30, 2015
How Fastly builds POPs
Building a new point of presence (POP) from scratch involves all of the engineering groups within Fastly. Our data center infrastructure (DCI) team spearheads and coordinates the POP build…
Blake Crosby
Performance
Product
Edge network
May 19, 2015
Fastly Cloud Accelerator to Connect with Google Cloud Platform
Lee Chen
Cloud
Product
Performance
Network services
Edge network
March 25, 2015
Introducing Soft Purge
Tyler McMullen
Performance
Product
February 13, 2015
How our solid-state drives result in cost savings for customers
Solid-State Drives (SSDs) are semiconductor-based storage devices that save persistent data by using NAND flash memory. See how Fastly manages caches with SSDs and how you can save.
Simon Wistow
Performance
Product
Edge network
October 27, 2014
Improving the Delivery of Large Files With Streaming Miss and Large File Support
Today, we’re excited to announce two related features that lower bandwidth costs and reduce origin load for Fastly customers, resulting in faster downloads for their users: Streaming Miss…
Simon Wistow
Streaming
Performance
Product
September 18, 2014
Stale-While-Revalidate, Stale-If-Error Available Today
Steve Souders
Performance
Product
February 26, 2014
Building a Fast and Reliable Purging System
Bruce Spang
Product
Performance
February 4, 2014
How Fastly Chooses POP Locations
Chris Hendrie
Performance
Product
Edge network
