Blog

Back to all stories
Follow and Subscribe

Product

March 15, 2016

Announcing Event Logs

Event Logs help you keep track of key changes to your Fastly service, increasing visibility and improving troubleshooting.
February 10, 2016

Introducing MPEG-DASH support: enhancing Video on Demand

We’re proud to announce support for MPEG-DASH streaming format packaging. This feature lets you simplify the delivery of video content to your end users and reduce the operational costs…
December 1, 2015

Introducing our open source app training

Customer Support Engineer Kami Richey built an application for testing Fastly. In this post, she walks you through setting up your own test application and using Fastly’s UI to explore…
August 28, 2015

Edge Dictionaries: Make Real-Time Decisions | Fastly

We’re always seeking ways to give our customers more control at the edge. With this in mind, we’re excited to announce Edge Dictionaries, which give you the ability to create readable key…
July 30, 2015

How Fastly builds POPs

Building a new point of presence (POP) from scratch involves all of the engineering groups within Fastly. Our data center infrastructure (DCI) team spearheads and coordinates the POP build…
May 19, 2015

Fastly Cloud Accelerator to Connect with Google Cloud Platform

March 25, 2015

Introducing Soft Purge

February 13, 2015

How our solid-state drives result in cost savings for customers

Solid-State Drives (SSDs) are semiconductor-based storage devices that save persistent data by using NAND flash memory. See how Fastly manages caches with SSDs and how you can save.
October 27, 2014

Improving the Delivery of Large Files With Streaming Miss and Large File Support

Today, we’re excited to announce two related features that lower bandwidth costs and reduce origin load for Fastly customers, resulting in faster downloads for their users: Streaming Miss…
September 18, 2014

Stale-While-Revalidate, Stale-If-Error Available Today

February 26, 2014

Building a Fast and Reliable Purging System

February 4, 2014

How Fastly Chooses POP Locations

Newer postsOlder posts

Ready to get started?

Get in touch or create an account.

Try Fastly freeTalk to an expert
Fastly
© Fastly 2023