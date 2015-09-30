Anna MacLachlan is Fastly’s Content Marketing Manager, where she talks to brands and partners to tell stories about scale, security, and performance. She received her MA in Comparative Literature from NYU and loves megafauna and mountains.

Spotify on diagnosing cascading errors Anna MacLachlan Our customers’ war stories have taught us that even the most routine changes (like restarting a database or switching backends) can sometimes lead to unexpected errors, but savvy teams already have the tools and processes in place to resolve them as they happen. In this post, we’ll share how Niklas Gustavsson, Principal Engineer at Spotify, encountered live (in production, and accessible to end users) but unplayable content after what should have been a routine change, as well as lessons learned and Niklas’ favorite debugging tool. November 21, 2017 Customers Events

Reddit on building & scaling r/place Anna MacLachlan Altitude SF 2017 brought together technical leaders from Reddit, the ACLU, TED, Slack, and more to explore the future of edge delivery, emerging web trends, and the challenges of cloud infrastructure and security. In this post, we’ll share Daniel Ellis’ talk on how Reddit built and scaled r/place, their real-time April Fools’ project. September 06, 2017 Events

Failing fast & fixing faster at Vogue Anna MacLachlan A tale of failure and recovery from Kenton Jacobsen, Director of Engineering at Vogue.com and Glamour.com. August 10, 2017 Events

Technical trainings & the future of edge delivery at Altitude Anna MacLachlan Altitude SF 2017 featured hands-on trainings and talks from industry leaders like Reddit, the ACLU, Slack, TED, and more. We explored the future of edge delivery, heard about emerging trends in cloud infrastructure and DevOps, and tackled complex problems in cloud security. Read on for our recap of the event (plus slides, videos, and photos). July 19, 2017 Customers + 2 more

HashiCorp on recovering from failures Anna MacLachlan Altitude NYC featured war stories from Fastly customers like Vogue, Spotify, and HashiCorp. Read on for our recap of Seth Vargo’s talk, where he discussed how HashiCorp was able to quickly recover from an outage (which included an alarming “purge all” moment). June 14, 2017 DevOps + 2 more

New York Media on surviving DDoS and building a better web Anna MacLachlan At Altitude 2016, New York Media’s CTO discussed surviving a massive DDoS and the steps they took to mitigate, gave us a peek inside their stack, and described how New York Media is building a better web, working towards creating a symbiotic relationship between readers, publishers, and advertisers to ensure great experiences for everyone. May 24, 2017 Customers + 2 more

The New York Times on Prepping for the 2016 Election Anna MacLachlan At Altitude NYC, *The New York Times* CTO Nick Rockwell gave us a peek inside *The New York Times*’ stack and culture (and how he’s redefined risk from both a corporate and engineering standpoint), and described how they prepare for major events — such as the 2016 presidential election. May 16, 2017 Customers + 2 more

Altitude NYC 2017 in review: videos and slides Anna MacLachlan Altitude NYC brought together Fastly engineers and industry leaders like The New York Times and Nordstromrack.com | Hautelook to discuss complex problems in security, cloud infrastructure, DevOps, and more. Check out our recap and watch the session videos to learn about the vision behind Fastly, take a look under the hood of a DDoS attack, see what went down on election night at the NYT, and more. April 13, 2017 Customers + 2 more

Chrome's Alex Russell on service workers, PWAs, and mobile | Fastly Anna MacLachlan At Altitude 2016, Software Engineer Alex Russell discussed the latest projects the “performance obsessed” Google Chrome team had underway. In this recap, we’ll take a look at how you can provide reliable offline experiences, how to best reach your users, and avoid the dreaded “Uncanny Valley.” January 19, 2017 Performance Engineering

Real-time insights: ACLU + Giving Tuesday 2016 Anna MacLachlan The Tuesday after Thanksgiving marks one of the biggest days of the year for donation sites, and giving numbers hit record highs this year. We’ve collaborated with the ACLU to share some hope-inspiring donation data. December 01, 2016 Observability

Solving VCL auth & feature flags at the edge | Fastly Rogier Mulhuijzen, Anna MacLachlan In “How to solve anything” parts 1 and 2, we outlined how to use Varnish Configuration Language (VCL) to address some of your more challenging problems. In this post, we’ll discuss how Andrew Betts of the Financial Times uses advanced VCL to securely cache and serve authenticated and authorized content, and set up feature flags. November 15, 2016 Engineering

The evolution of election technology Elaine Greenberg, Anna MacLachlan With more and more ways for candidates to engage with voters online, campaigns face a unique set of technical challenges, many of which weren’t present during the last presidential election. In this post, we’ll discuss some of the technical challenges candidates’ engineering teams face in 2016, as well as some of the strategies we’ve seen. November 03, 2016

VCL problem-solving: SOA routing & non-ASCII support | Fastly Rogier Mulhuijzen, Anna MacLachlan In “How to solve anything, part 1,” we discussed Andrew Betts’ clever tips for using Fastly’s Custom Varnish Configuration Language (VCL) to collect data at the edge. In this post, we’ll look at how Nikkei uses VCL to deal with a service-oriented architecture as well as write synthetic responses with non-ASCII characters. October 12, 2016 Engineering

The elements of scaling Anna MacLachlan Camille Fournier, former CTO of Rent the Runway and self-described senior thinker and raconteur, spoke at Altitude 2016 on her experience in leadership, sharing how she overcame the communication barrier that comes with growth to scale successful, happy teams. October 04, 2016 Engineering

VCL problem solving: collect edge data | Fastly Rogier Mulhuijzen, Anna MacLachlan At our second annual customer summit, Andrew Betts of the Financial Times discussed using VCL to “solve anything” — pushing his team’s problems to the CDN layer. September 13, 2016 Engineering

Don’t let your successes bring you(r site) down Anna MacLachlan Often the main goal for marketing and advertising campaigns is to point visitors to your website, and it’s important you’re prepared for the success you’ll (hopefully) see. Hear how Fastly customer Dollar Shave Club launched a successful ad while maintaining site uptime and performance throughout, as well as best practices for making sure your major successes don’t bring you down. September 07, 2016 Performance + 2 more

Altitude 2016: the future of the edge Anna MacLachlan Last week we gathered a group of innovative industry leaders from around the world for our second annual customer summit in San Francisco. This year’s Altitude focused on the future of the edge, and we heard from a brilliant group of speakers. July 26, 2016 Customers Compute

The fallacy of fast: Ines Sombra at Altitude 2015 Anna MacLachlan We hosted our first-ever customer summit in June of last year, with the goal of bringing together our customers and the people who build our products to discuss web performance, Varnish, and the future of Fastly. Systems Engineer Ines Sombra’s Altitude 2015 talk, “The fallacy of fast,” reflects on the shortcuts we tend to take when we iterate quickly. July 06, 2016 Engineering

The Beyoncé Drop (and other Super Bowl phenomena) Anna MacLachlan Last Sunday over 111.9 million viewers tuned in for the Super Bowl. As a CDN, we’re in a unique position — we help companies handle the impact of successful Super Bowl ads, and monitor the results in real time. We thought it might be interesting to share some of the traffic patterns we noticed during the big game. February 10, 2016 Observability