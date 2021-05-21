(844) 4FASTLY
WebAssembly
January 5, 2022
Introducing Cloud Deploy: kickstarting a Compute project just got easier
We’re introducing Cloud Deploy, a wizard that helps you start building on Compute by deploying and customizing templates, and sets you up with an automated deployment workflow and best…
Kailan Blanks
Edge
DevOps
Engineering
WebAssembly
November 23, 2021
The Future of Web Applications and User Experiences | Fastly
Many websites today are really applications, and we should be building them as such. To do that, we need application architectures and networks that are capable of supporting fast, secure…
Jana Iyengar
Industry insights
Engineering
Security
WebAssembly
November 17, 2021
30 years of the website: meeting the demands of the future
As we look back to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the website, it’s also worth thinking about the next 30 years. There are a couple of areas where we — as engineers, developers, and…
Davin Camara
Industry insights
Engineering
Security
Performance
WebAssembly
November 8, 2021
You can now test Compute code in Fastly Fiddle
Fastly customers have been using our Fiddle tool for years to try out ideas for edge logic in VCL. With the advent of Compute last year, we made our edge compute network accessible to any…
Andrew Betts
Edge
Engineering
Product
Testing
WebAssembly
November 2, 2021
How to get started with Fastly real-time logging and Compute
In this tutorial, we’ll walk you through the basic steps of outputting messages to STDIO and tailing that output with the Fastly CLI as well as configuring a log streaming endpoint, emitting…
Alex Kesler
Edge
Engineering
WebAssembly
October 28, 2021
Get $100k/month in edge compute credits for nine months
For a limited time, you can get $100k/month in edge compute credits for nine months, as an incentive to start building with Compute@Edge now.
Matt Oden
Edge
WebAssembly
August 2, 2021
One year later: an update on the Fastly/Signal Sciences story
When we acquired Signal Sciences, we put a stake in the ground as a company that cares about the complete delivery path and making it not just resilient and performant, but inherently secure…
Dana Wolf
Company news
Product
Security
WebAssembly
July 29, 2021
Compute: The JavaScript Support you Demanded | Fastly
With JavaScript now available for WebAssembly and Compute, you can get started faster than ever with a language you already know, while ensuring the speed and security you need in a…
Sean Leach
Product
Engineering
WebAssembly
July 6, 2021
How to configure your Fastly services with Terraform
As you start to build more at the edge, it becomes ever more important to deploy edge logic in the same way you deploy changes to your own applications and infrastructure. Today, we’ll take…
Mark McDonnell
Engineering
Product
WebAssembly
June 8, 2021
Summary of June 8 outage
We experienced a global outage due to an undiscovered software bug that surfaced on June 8 when it was triggered by a valid customer configuration change. Here's a rundown of what happened…
Nick Rockwell
Company news
Network services
WebAssembly
June 7, 2021
How we vetted Cranelift for secure sandboxing in Compute
Alongside the Bytecode Alliance, Fastly’s WebAssembly team recently led a rigorous security assessment of Cranelift, an open-source, next-generation code generator for use in WebAssembly to…
Pat Hickey
Chris Fallin
Sandra Escandor-O’Keefe
Edge
Industry insights
Security
WebAssembly
May 21, 2021
Stop a Wasm Compiler Bug Before it Becomes a Problem | Fastly
We recently discovered a compiler bug in part of the WebAssembly compiler that we use for Compute@Edge, that could have allowed a WebAssembly module to access memory outside of its sandboxed…
iximeow
Chris Fallin
Security
WebAssembly
