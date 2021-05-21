Blog

January 5, 2022

Introducing Cloud Deploy: kickstarting a Compute project just got easier

We’re introducing Cloud Deploy, a wizard that helps you start building on Compute by deploying and customizing templates, and sets you up with an automated deployment workflow and best…
November 23, 2021

The Future of Web Applications and User Experiences | Fastly

Many websites today are really applications, and we should be building them as such. To do that, we need application architectures and networks that are capable of supporting fast, secure…
November 17, 2021

30 years of the website: meeting the demands of the future

As we look back to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the website, it’s also worth thinking about the next 30 years. There are a couple of areas where we — as engineers, developers, and…
November 8, 2021

You can now test Compute code in Fastly Fiddle

Fastly customers have been using our Fiddle tool for years to try out ideas for edge logic in VCL. With the advent of Compute last year, we made our edge compute network accessible to any…
November 2, 2021

How to get started with Fastly real-time logging and Compute

In this tutorial, we’ll walk you through the basic steps of outputting messages to STDIO and tailing that output with the Fastly CLI as well as configuring a log streaming endpoint, emitting…
October 28, 2021

Get $100k/month in edge compute credits for nine months

For a limited time, you can get $100k/month in edge compute credits for nine months, as an incentive to start building with Compute@Edge now.
August 2, 2021

One year later: an update on the Fastly/Signal Sciences story

When we acquired Signal Sciences, we put a stake in the ground as a company that cares about the complete delivery path and making it not just resilient and performant, but inherently secure…
July 29, 2021

Compute: The JavaScript Support you Demanded | Fastly

With JavaScript now available for WebAssembly and Compute, you can get started faster than ever with a language you already know, while ensuring the speed and security you need in a…
July 6, 2021

How to configure your Fastly services with Terraform

As you start to build more at the edge, it becomes ever more important to deploy edge logic in the same way you deploy changes to your own applications and infrastructure. Today, we’ll take…
June 8, 2021

Summary of June 8 outage

We experienced a global outage due to an undiscovered software bug that surfaced on June 8 when it was triggered by a valid customer configuration change. Here's a rundown of what happened…
June 7, 2021

How we vetted Cranelift for secure sandboxing in Compute

Alongside the Bytecode Alliance, Fastly’s WebAssembly team recently led a rigorous security assessment of Cranelift, an open-source, next-generation code generator for use in WebAssembly to…
May 21, 2021

Stop a Wasm Compiler Bug Before it Becomes a Problem | Fastly

We recently discovered a compiler bug in part of the WebAssembly compiler that we use for Compute@Edge, that could have allowed a WebAssembly module to access memory outside of its sandboxed…
