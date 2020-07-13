Blog

Back to all stories
Follow and Subscribe

WebAssembly

May 12, 2021

Build an Efficient & Portable Programming Language with Zig

Zig is a general purpose programming language, meaning that if you have in front of you something that looks like a Von Neumann-ish, Turing-complete machine, you should be able to…
May 7, 2021

New ways to compose content at the edge with Compute

It's always been possible to create content programmatically, and with the advent of our serverless compute environment, we've made it possible to create and transform content more…
April 19, 2021

Compute: porting the iconic video game DOOM

id Software’s DOOM has become one of the most-ported games in history. It felt like a perfect project to port to Compute, built on our serverless compute environment, to experiment with…
December 21, 2020

Porting JavaScript (or TypeScript) to AssemblyScript

In this post, we’ll show you how AssemblyScript and JavaScript are closely related with a deep dive into the process of porting common JavaScript applications to AssemblyScript and the…
December 4, 2020

Dora Militaru on the “Traditional” Developer Career Path Myth | Fastly

In this developer spotlight, we talk to Dora Militaru about her story and thoughts on the tech industry, as well as glean sage advice and inspiration for developers, hiring managers, and…
October 29, 2020

Meet AssemblyScript: your next computing language

AssemblyScript is a variant of TypeScript that produces WebAssembly binaries, the binary format that powers Fastly’s Compute@Edge. It’s a new technology supported by all major browsers, and…
October 28, 2020

Compute: New CLI, Terraform API and Language Support | Fastly

Now running production traffic, Compute takes a leap forward in delivering on the promise of highly performant, secure, and globally distributed serverless computing with the introduction of…
October 26, 2020

How Compute is tackling the most frustrating aspects of serverless

Serverless solutions are good news for developers, but they can cause plenty of headaches, including cold starts, regional latency, and a lack of observability. Compute, Fastly’s serverless…
August 17, 2020

Hard-earned insights from a pair of secure DevOps pros

Fastly CISO Mike Johnson and Brave Software Senior DevOps Engineer Ben Kero share their practical advice for cementing more holistic security practices within your CI/CD pipeline.
August 11, 2020

Why “by developers, for developers” matters

Developer-centricity is now a mission-critical philosophy for companies to embrace. And during COVID-19, we all know that the stakes have never been higher. We’ve seen that businesses that…
August 3, 2020

Fastly’s security DNA: a look at our culture of safety, privacy, and trust

Fastly's heritage of security runs deep — far beyond our portfolio of web application and API security products. Our philosophy of developer empowerment, focus on community, and values…
July 13, 2020

State at the edge

With the introduction of Compute, Fastly provides a richer model for the CPU. WebAssembly, powered and secured by the Lucet compiler and runtime, unlocks essentially arbitrary code execution…
Newer postsOlder posts

Ready to get started?

Get in touch or create an account.

Try Fastly freeTalk to an expert
Fastly
© Fastly 2023