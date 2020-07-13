(844) 4FASTLY
WebAssembly
May 12, 2021
Build an Efficient & Portable Programming Language with Zig
Zig is a general purpose programming language, meaning that if you have in front of you something that looks like a Von Neumann-ish, Turing-complete machine, you should be able to…
Hannah Aubry
Engineering
WebAssembly
May 7, 2021
New ways to compose content at the edge with Compute
It's always been possible to create content programmatically, and with the advent of our serverless compute environment, we've made it possible to create and transform content more…
Andrew Betts
Edge
WebAssembly
April 19, 2021
Compute: porting the iconic video game DOOM
id Software’s DOOM has become one of the most-ported games in history. It felt like a perfect project to port to Compute, built on our serverless compute environment, to experiment with…
Justin Liew
Edge
Product
WebAssembly
December 21, 2020
Porting JavaScript (or TypeScript) to AssemblyScript
In this post, we’ll show you how AssemblyScript and JavaScript are closely related with a deep dive into the process of porting common JavaScript applications to AssemblyScript and the…
Aaron Turner
Edge
WebAssembly
December 4, 2020
Dora Militaru on the “Traditional” Developer Career Path Myth | Fastly
In this developer spotlight, we talk to Dora Militaru about her story and thoughts on the tech industry, as well as glean sage advice and inspiration for developers, hiring managers, and…
Hannah Aubry
Industry insights
WebAssembly
October 29, 2020
Meet AssemblyScript: your next computing language
AssemblyScript is a variant of TypeScript that produces WebAssembly binaries, the binary format that powers Fastly’s Compute@Edge. It’s a new technology supported by all major browsers, and…
Aaron Turner
Edge
Product
WebAssembly
October 28, 2020
Compute: New CLI, Terraform API and Language Support | Fastly
Now running production traffic, Compute takes a leap forward in delivering on the promise of highly performant, secure, and globally distributed serverless computing with the introduction of…
Tyler McMullen
Company news
Product
WebAssembly
October 26, 2020
How Compute is tackling the most frustrating aspects of serverless
Serverless solutions are good news for developers, but they can cause plenty of headaches, including cold starts, regional latency, and a lack of observability. Compute, Fastly’s serverless…
MJ Jones
WebAssembly
August 17, 2020
Hard-earned insights from a pair of secure DevOps pros
Fastly CISO Mike Johnson and Brave Software Senior DevOps Engineer Ben Kero share their practical advice for cementing more holistic security practices within your CI/CD pipeline.
Liam Mayron
DevOps
Security
WebAssembly
August 11, 2020
Why “by developers, for developers” matters
Developer-centricity is now a mission-critical philosophy for companies to embrace. And during COVID-19, we all know that the stakes have never been higher. We’ve seen that businesses that…
Joshua Bixby
Culture
WebAssembly
August 3, 2020
Fastly’s security DNA: a look at our culture of safety, privacy, and trust
Fastly's heritage of security runs deep — far beyond our portfolio of web application and API security products. Our philosophy of developer empowerment, focus on community, and values…
Dana Wolf
Security
Culture
WebAssembly
July 13, 2020
State at the edge
With the introduction of Compute, Fastly provides a richer model for the CPU. WebAssembly, powered and secured by the Lucet compiler and runtime, unlocks essentially arbitrary code execution…
Peter Bourgon
Edge
Engineering
WebAssembly
