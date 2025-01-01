What is a CDN? A Content Delivery Network (CDN) is a system of distributed servers that deliver web content and pages to users based on their geographic locations to improve performance and reduce latency.

How to measure performance when using a CDN? Learn about the metrics and best practices you should consider when gauging the performance of your CDN.

What is live streaming? Live streaming is a real-time data transmission method enabling video content to be shared and viewed simultaneously without the need for prior recording or storage.

What is image optimization? Image optimization refers to the process of modifying and delivering high-quality images in the optimal format, dimension, and resolution for the device accessing them, all while keeping the smallest possible file size that will not result in noticeable image degradation.

What is caching? A cache is a location that temporarily stores data for faster retrieval when something needs access to it. Caching refers to the process of storing this data.

What is Latency? Latency is the delay between when data is generated or requested and when it becomes available for use or processing.

Why site speed is important Making your site faster improves user experience, keeping visitors on your page for longer. Quick-loading pages also lead to higher engagement, better search engine rankings, and increased conversions.

What is the difference between code and content? Code operates behind the scenes and is largely invisible to users (except for web developers using inspect tools). Content, in contrast, is directly visible and forms the user's primary interaction with the site.

What to look for in a CDN? Learn how to choose a CDN that delivers the optimal content delivery, enhances user experience, and robust security your business needs to thrive.

How a content delivery network works CDNs work by distributing content across globally distributed servers, caching data at these edge locations (servers placed near end-users globally), and routing user requests to the nearest server to deliver content quickly and efficiently.

What are cookies? How do they work? When used in a technological setting, the term “cookie” refers to a small text file that is stored on a user’s computer or mobile device when they visit a website.

What is cache purging? Purging invalidates (removes) a cached object ahead of when it would naturally expire. You may want to purge something because it’s incorrect, out of date, or because you have a breaking update.

Monitoring vs observability: the differences explained Learn about the differences between monitoring and observability.

What is time to first byte? Learn more about time to first byte and how it is affected.

How does a CDN improve load time? A Content Delivery Network (CDN) improves load time by addressing both of these issues: by caching and serving your website's files from local servers, a CDN can dramatically improve your site’s load time.

6 best practices for implementing application observability To maximize the benefits of application observability for your organization, follow these proven practices during implementation

The three pillars of observability Developers build observability processes on three main pillars: logs, metrics, and traces. Learn more about each pillar.

Challenges in implementing application observability Understand the common challenges in implementing application observability and tips on making implementation either.

What is time to live (TTL)? Time to live (TTL) is the amount of time a specific object will remain in a CDN’s cache.