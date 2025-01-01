What to look for in a CDN?

With customers expecting to be able to instantly interact with your business, maintaining fast and secure delivery of your website and applications is essential to ensure high customer satisfaction. A content delivery network (CDN) can reinforce your digital infrastructure and help achieve your online business goals. However, given the many options available, selecting a suitable provider can seem like an overwhelming task.

Read on to learn how to choose a CDN that delivers the optimal content delivery, enhances user experience, and robust security your business needs to thrive.

Top 10 tips for how to choose a CDN

Selecting the right CDN provider means you can be sure the speed , security, reliability, and overall experience of your site will live up to the expectations of your users. Here are the top factors to consider:

1. Global network coverage

Server proximity to your target audience guarantees rapid content delivery. Look for a CDN with a strategically located worldwide network of servers. An extensive system of server locations, known as Points of Presence , or PoPs, reduces latency and ensures fast page loads across different regions.

2. Performance and speed

User engagement and conversion rates are heavily influenced by speed. A quality CDN ensures optimal performance by maintaining a low Time to First Byte (TTFB). Advanced caching mechanisms deliver dynamic content quickly to returning visitors. Support for modern protocols like HTTP/3 and QUIC further improves loading times.

3. Scalability and reliability

A reliable CDN effortlessly handles traffic spikes and high concurrent loads without disruptions. Its network scales automatically to accommodate surges in user demand, ensuring consistent website operation during peak periods .

4. Security features

Safeguarding the security of both your website and users has always been a business-critical concern, but thanks to the widespread availability of AI tools, cybercriminals are growing more sophisticated every day. Your chosen CDN partner must provide robust security features, including:

5. Customization and configuration options

Every business has unique needs, so one size does not fit all. Flexible CDN features such as advanced caching rules that let you optimize how different content types are stored and delivered. Consider edge computing capabilities, as they allow custom code and services to be run at the network edge and close to your users. These features give your business agility to adapt the network as needs change over time.

6. Analytics and reporting

Data-driven insights are valuable for driving continual improvement. So, look for a solution with comprehensive reporting that provides performance metrics to identify bottlenecks and ensure you have access to the following analytics and reporting tools:

Bandwidth usage reports for cost management

Robust logging and troubleshooting tools for swift issue resolution

Real-time analytics to maintain high service quality for users

7. Content optimization

Faster content delivery leads to increased customer satisfaction. Choose a CDN with advanced tools that analyze and optimize assets like images , scripts, and videos. Efficient image and file compression techniques reduce file sizes without compromising quality, accelerating page loading and improving conversion rates. Video streaming optimization, through technologies such as adaptive bitrate streaming, ensures smooth playback across all devices.

8. Cost-effectiveness

The CDN should scale affordably as your traffic increases. Prioritize providers that offer transparent pricing for better cost management. Flexible pay-as-you-go options help control expenses by charging only for resources used, avoiding costs for unused capacity.

9. Testing and monitoring tools

Choose a CDN offering a comprehensive array of testing and monitoring capabilities. Load testing and stress testing options allow performance validation under various conditions. Prompt alerts about performance degradation enable rapid troubleshooting to maintain service quality and proactive issue resolution.

10. Customer support and documentation

Opt for a CDN renowned for 24/7 support through multiple channels. Additional self-service resources like guides and tutorials empower your team to optimize the network independently over time. Community forums encourage peer learning, while comprehensive knowledge bases ensure a clear understanding of optimal configurations.

Why Fastly stands out as the best CDN

Selecting a reliable CDN partner is essential to protect your business and help it grow. While many leading providers promise speed, security, and scalability, Fastly delivers on these promises and also sets itself apart with its unique capabilities, empowering developers with exceptional control over network operations.

Fastly gives you:

Edge computing prowess : Fastly's Edge Compute platform enables custom code execution directly on the network edge, offering advanced logic and faster processing compared to typical CDNs. This feature is ideal for dynamic applications requiring low-latency responses.

Real-time configuration : The solution allows instant purging with Instant Purge™ of outdated content and real-time rule changes, outperforming most CDNs in flexibility. You maintain complete control over delivery without delay.

Advanced load balancing : Fastly's intelligent routing considers server health, traffic loads, and custom data to optimize distribution. This approach ensures users always connect to the best-performing servers, with demand automatically directed across the global network for consistent high performance.

Edge shielding technology : Fastly's origin shielding acts as an extra protective layer, minimizing demand on your website's servers while boosting overall system performance. This feature frees your business resources to focus on core tasks.

Bot detection and mitigation: The platform employs advanced learning to identify and manage bot traffic , allowing beneficial bots like search engines to operate while addressing malicious ones.

Streaming optimization : Fastly excels in video delivery, featuring dynamic ad insertion and protocols for fast live streams, ensuring smooth video delivery to audiences worldwide.

Granular analytics : The solution provides deep insights beyond basic metrics, offering valuable data on content access patterns, user interactions, and performance bottlenecks. This information enables continuous performance enhancement based on real user experiences.

Image optimization engine: The CDN automatically adjusts image sizes for each user's device or network conditions, saving bandwidth and speeding up loading times without compromising visual quality.

Global rate limiting : Fastly's rate-limiting capabilities protect your entire network from harmful traffic and API overuse, monitoring usage more thoroughly than typical CDNs to maintain stability and security as demand grows.

TLS at scale: The CDN supports custom SSL certificates across its entire network without impacting speeds, instilling confidence in your business and users that content delivery meets high-security standards.

Advanced cache customization: Fastly offers thorough control over content storage and delivery from the network, allowing tailored caching that respects individual preferences while maintaining efficiency and smoothly delivering personalized experiences.

Switch up your content delivery with Fastly

Understanding how to choose a CDN requires considering key factors that support your business goals, such as global network coverage, optimization tools, and security features. Fastly stands out by going beyond basics with specialized capabilities. Its edge processing power and real-time configuration allow unmatched control. Fastly also features advanced analytics to provide valuable user insights, streaming optimization, protection from bot threats, and much more.