What is standard TLS encryption?

Standard Transport Layer Security ( TLS) encryption is a security protocol used to ensure privacy and maintain data integrity during Internet communications. It works by encrypting the connection between devices, whether a web browser on a computer or a mobile app on a phone, and the web server hosting a website or application. Standard TLS encryption is integral in modern internet communication.

Why do you need standard TLS encryption?

TLS encryption safeguards sensitive information and authenticates parties involved in digital interactions. Without these protections, both individuals and organizations are vulnerable to risks. Below are reasons why transport layer security is essential for your business:

Protects sensitive data: The protocol encrypts data during transmission to create a secure tunnel so vital information can reach its destination safely.

Ensures data integrity: TLS confirms that information hasn't been altered or corrupted in transit, which is vital for financial transactions, legal agreements, and other critical records exchanged online.

Authenticates servers: The encryption also verifies the server's identity, and prevents man-in-the-middle attacks that could intercept communications.

Builds trust with customers: Prioritizing security enhances your brand's reputation and customers can feel confident that their data and transactions are protected when interacting with your business online.

Complies with regulations: Many industries have legal obligations to secure sensitive consumer information. TLS helps businesses satisfy requirements for safeguarding data in their care.

Potential SEO boost : Search engines recognize HTTPS and TLS as signs of a safe, secure visitor experience. This preference increases visibility in search results , driving more traffic to your site.

Reduces eavesdropping : The encryption significantly lowers the risk of attackers secretly observing sensitive digital conversations between businesses and their customers, reducing the chances of threats like fraud, ATOs, or identity theft.

Enables e-commerce capabilities: TLS provides the secure connection needed to protect any ecommerce exchanges such as online purchases or payments.

How TLS encryption works

TLS encryption employs both symmetric and asymmetric methods to connect devices securely. The process starts with a handshake, establishing the groundwork for private digital communication. Here's a breakdown of each step:

Client hello: Your device initiates the process by sending the server a list of supported cipher suites for consideration.

Server hello: The server reviews the options and selects the strongest protocol. At this stage, it also provides its digital certificate.

Certificate verification: The client verifies the certificate to confirm the server's legitimacy before proceeding. This crucial step ensures authenticity and adds an extra layer of protection.

Key exchange : Once the cipher suite is agreed upon, both parties generate a symmetric encryption key for the session. This key encrypts all data to ensure confidentiality.

Finished: Both your device and the server confirm that the handshake was successful, and an encrypted tunnel is now established for secure communication.

From this point on, TLS continuously encrypts and decrypts messages using the session key, keeping all communication private and preventing outsiders from accessing or altering sensitive information during transit.

TLS vs. SSL vs. HTTPS

Although TLS, SSL, and HTTPS are often used interchangeably, each plays a distinct yet interconnected role in securing online communications. Understanding their differences is essential when selecting the proper security protocols for your company's apps and websites. Let's break down each technology for better clarity:

TLS (Transport Layer Security)

TLS is the current industry standard for encryption. Key characteristics of the protocol include:

The latest TLS version is 1.3 and focuses on strengthening encryption methods and fixing past vulnerabilities.

It provides the latest security and performance improvements over older protocols.

TLS encrypts the connection between devices, whether a computer, phone, or other system.

SSL (Secure Sockets Layer)

This encryption technology was an earlier security protocol that preceded TLS . Bear in mind that:

SSL launched internet encryption, but is now outdated due to its security flaws.

You will not find it in modern systems that require strong privacy and data integrity protections.

SSL is no longer recommended because TLS brings superior encryption capabilities.

HTTPS (Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure)

Here are a few notes on the HTTPS protocol:

This protocol allows for encrypted transmission of documents, like webpage content or API calls, between devices on the internet.

It incorporates TLS and SSL to add encryption to standard HTTP communications.

An HTTPS URL and padlock icon in browsers let you verify a website is securely connected.

What is a TLS certificate?

A TLS certificate is a digital document that authenticates a website's identity and establishes secure, encrypted connections between the server and clients. The following are the main types issued :

Domain validated: These certificates focus solely on verifying domain ownership.

Organization: This type provides more company details, like the business name.

Extended: Goes further by thoroughly vetting organization credentials for maximum authentication.

Each certificate contains the following digitally signed information to confirm its validity:

Website's domain name

Issuing Certificate Authority (CA), a third party responsible for thoroughly checking certificate requests and issuing the signed digital documents.

An expiration date

The website's public encryption key

How to implement TLS encryption

Proper implementation of TLS is crucial to ensure robust security for digital conversations. The setup process involves validating your site's identity and establishing an encrypted channel for private data exchange. While it may seem complex, following each step systematically can help organizations of all sizes deploy TLS successfully.

Below are the key steps you should follow:

1. Choose a trusted Certificate Authority

Research different CAs to find one offering the certificate type that meets your requirements: Domain or Extended Validation. Consider factors such as the verification process, pricing options, and the CA’s history of secure customer service.

2. Generate a Certificate Signing Request (CSR)

The CSR includes details like your public encryption code and domain name. It separates your private key securely on the server, where you can properly protect it. Maintain the confidentiality of these details and avoid exposing this sensitive data during the CSR creation process.

3. Complete the domain ownership validation.

The CA will verify your control of the domain before issuing the certificate. This process may involve adding a DNS record, uploading a file to your domain, or confirming ownership via email. Follow the instructions carefully to meet the ownership validation requirements.

4. Install the TLS certificate.

Installation methods vary depending on your server software. Review the documentation for your platform (e.g., Apache, Nginx, IIS) to install the certificate correctly.

5. Configure server settings for TLS

Update your server configuration to use the new certificate and enable secure connections. Set up redirects to ensure all HTTP requests automatically switch to HTTPS, protecting users by providing data transfers that occur only over encrypted TLS connections.

6. Test your TLS implementation.

Use a validation service like SSL Labs to verify correct certificate installation and check for any configuration issues or vulnerabilities. These checks ensure your TLS encryption operates as intended to secure communications. Address any identified issues before launching to strengthen security further.

7. Set up automatic renewals.

Configure your system to renew certificates before expiration, automatically maintaining continuous security. Consult your server documentation for guidance on automating this process.

8. Implement HSTS (HTTP Strict Transport Security)

Add HSTS headers to your server configuration to instruct browsers to use HTTPS exclusively for secure domain connections. This extra layer of protection strengthens security by preventing unencrypted HTTP traffic.

Why Fastly's TLS solutions lead the industry

Standard TLS encryption is vital for securing online communications and ensuring privacy and integrity for sensitive data exchanges. However, maintaining encryption can pose challenges around setup, management, and regular security updates.

Fastly addresses these challenges at scale with flexible TLS configuration tools, allowing users to define advanced security policies. The platform continuously encrypts traffic between clients and servers globally, lifting the burden of maintaining certificates and protocols across countless daily connections. Key features and benefits include:

Certainly, Fastly's certification authority: The platform provides high-trust, short-lived certificates that enhance security by minimizing exposure to potential threats.

Fastly TLS: A fully-managed solution tailored to your needs, offering control without the complexity of manual configurations.

Platform TLS : Whether you prefer a hands-on or hands-off approach, this option provides the control and customization to implement security as you see fit.

Concierge TLS: This feature offers specialized, white-glove assistance for large enterprises with intricate requirements.

Auto-renewals: Automated workflows that eliminate the need for routine certificate maintenance, ensuring continuous protection without manual intervention.

Performance optimization : Fastly also ensures TLS never compromises speed. Your customers can enjoy a smooth, fast experience while connections remain encrypted for privacy.

Broad protocol support: Benefit from modern standards such as TLS 1.3 and Mutual TLS (mTLS).

Scalability: Fastly allows easy growth without security gaps. This adaptable solution scales to new demands and threats as your site and traffic evolve.