Fastly-SSL

Deprecated

Indicates whether the client-side connection used TLS to connect to Fastly . Fastly writes this header into requests . It is proprietary to Fastly .

Set to "1" on requests that arrived at Fastly over TLS, if the header is not already present on the request.

HINT: In VCL services, fastly_info.edge.is_tls is a better choice in all scenarios in which the Fastly-SSL header might otherwise be used. In Compute@Edge services, each language SDK exposes connection properties which are also a better choice than relying on Fastly-SSL .

Be aware of several important caveats when using this header:

If the client request includes this header, Fastly will not overwrite or correct it. A client capable of setting arbitrary headers can therefore spoof the value of Fastly-SSL .

. If the Fastly service is configured to use shielding, the connection between the edge and shield POPs uses TLS if the origin itself supports TLS. The value of Fastly-SSL when read on a machine acting as a shield will therefore be "1" if the origin is configured with TLS enabled.