Private Keys

A private key is used to sign a Certificate. A key can be used to sign multiple certificates.

Data model

All the domains (including wildcard domains) that are listed in any certificate's Subject Alternative Names (SAN) list.

tls_activations object tls_domains object key string The contents of the private key. Must be a PEM-formatted key. Not returned in response body. Required. name string A customizable name for your private key. Optional. relationships.tls_activations.id string Alphanumeric string identifying a TLS activation. relationships.tls_domains.id string The domain name. type string Resource type. [Default tls_private_key ] created_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only. deleted_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only. id string Alphanumeric string identifying a private Key. Read-only. key_length integer The key length used to generate the private key. Read-only. key_type string The algorithm used to generate the private key. Must be RSA . Read-only. public_key_sha1 string Useful for safely identifying the key. Read-only. replace boolean A recommendation from Fastly to replace this private key and all associated certificates. Read-only.

Endpoints

List TLS private keys GET/ tls / private_keys

Create a TLS private key POST/ tls / private_keys

Get a TLS private key GET/ tls / private_keys / tls_private_key_id