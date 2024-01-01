  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly API
  4. TLS
  5. Custom TLS certificates

Private Keys

A private key is used to sign a Certificate. A key can be used to sign multiple certificates.

Data model

All the domains (including wildcard domains) that are listed in any certificate's Subject Alternative Names (SAN) list.

tls_activationsobject
tls_domainsobject
keystringThe contents of the private key. Must be a PEM-formatted key. Not returned in response body. Required.
namestringA customizable name for your private key. Optional.
relationships.tls_activations.idstringAlphanumeric string identifying a TLS activation.
relationships.tls_domains.idstringThe domain name.
typestringResource type. [Default tls_private_key]
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
idstringAlphanumeric string identifying a private Key. Read-only.
key_lengthintegerThe key length used to generate the private key. Read-only.
key_typestringThe algorithm used to generate the private key. Must be RSA. Read-only.
public_key_sha1stringUseful for safely identifying the key. Read-only.
replacebooleanA recommendation from Fastly to replace this private key and all associated certificates. Read-only.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.

Endpoints

List TLS private keys

GET/tls/private_keys

Create a TLS private key

POST/tls/private_keys

Get a TLS private key

GET/tls/private_keys/tls_private_key_id

Delete a TLS private key

DELETE/tls/private_keys/tls_private_key_id

