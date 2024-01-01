Private Keys
A private key is used to sign a Certificate. A key can be used to sign multiple certificates.
Data model
All the domains (including wildcard domains) that are listed in any certificate's Subject Alternative Names (SAN) list.
tls_activations
|object
tls_domains
|object
key
|string
|The contents of the private key. Must be a PEM-formatted key. Not returned in response body. Required.
name
|string
|A customizable name for your private key. Optional.
relationships.tls_activations.id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying a TLS activation.
relationships.tls_domains.id
|string
|The domain name.
type
|string
|Resource type. [Default
tls_private_key]
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying a private Key. Read-only.
key_length
|integer
|The key length used to generate the private key. Read-only.
key_type
|string
|The algorithm used to generate the private key. Must be
RSA. Read-only.
public_key_sha1
|string
|Useful for safely identifying the key. Read-only.
replace
|boolean
|A recommendation from Fastly to replace this private key and all associated certificates. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
