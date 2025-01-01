Fastly Managed Security Enterprise service

Organizations are placing increased emphasis on their web applications and APIs annually, but with 34% of all breaches happening via web application vectors in 2024 and the cost of breaches increasing 10% over the last year, organizations are heavily reliant on their security team to ensure performance, availability, and general protection. However, a recent survey of 1,800 global Security & IT professionals uncovered a critical gap: 30% noted lacking skills to combat modern threats, and 17% said they’re inexperienced with large-scale technologies and enterprises.

To maximize the performance, availability, and security of your organization’s apps & APIs, Fastly’s Response Security, Managed Security Professional, and Managed Security Enterprise services provide a turnkey solution.



Managed Security Enterprise offers comprehensive, white-glove defense for your applications and APIs. Leverage expert 24/7/365 proactive monitoring and mitigation from Fastly’s CSOC, leveraging all your Fastly security products, multiple industry-leading SLAs, proactive threat hunting, monthly reporting, and strategic analysis. Continuously enhance your security posture with Fastly’s security experts to ensure your apps and APIs are always protected.

How it works

Fastly Manage Security Professional customers first onboard and integrate with Fastly's Customer Security Operations Center (CSOC). This initial onboarding ensures that your desired services are monitored and runbook is in place. The custom, flexible runbook is tailored to how your business would like to be engaged. Once you’re set up, Fastly will be enabled to proactively protect your applications and APIs 24/7/365 and start performing threat hunts to preemptively bolster your security posture.

Why customers choose Managed Security Enterprise

Managed Security Enterprise is often best suited for teams with mission-critical services that require not only 24/7 monitoring and mitigation, but preemptive initiatives to further bolster their security posture and minimize their threat exposure. Current customers value the industry-leading capabilities, Expert management, and recurring insights it provides.

Powerful products with leading commitments

To detect and mitigate attacks as quickly as possible, Fastly's CSOC leverages award-winning Fastly Security solutions and implements custom tooling purpose-built for Managed Security customers. Fastly security products are highly accurate, meaning our team efficiently triages real threats instead of fighting false positives.

To take your protection even further, Fastly Managed Security Enterprise customers also gain access to Fastly’s proprietary managed threat library that enables dynamic and rapid responses to threats. The library captures the macro-threat intelligence gained from combating attackers around the globe and stores their characteristics for future reference. This enables Fastly CSOC to quickly match their characteristics upon reappearing on your sites, thereby mitigating the attack faster.

For full peace of mind, all of this is backed by our industry-leading 15-minute response time SLA, and you'll find responses are often far quicker. For all of 2024, the median response time to these incidents was just 1 minute from a real human, an indication of just how seriously we take your protection. Managed Security Enterprise also get exclusive access to our time to notification SLA that stipulates when critical incidents arise, we’ll notify your team within 30 minutes of detecting the attack. This SLA goes beyond the post-incident reports we create for each attack and ensures that if an attack severely threatens performance or availability, you’ll be kept in the loop every step of the way.

Proactive defense from experts around the globe

Attackers are smart; they know where your team is based, when your traffic is highest, and strike accordingly when it matters most. Fortunately, Fastly’s CSOC is staffed by application security experts who fight attacks for the world’s biggest brands every day. The repetition from fighting attacks across so many customers enables our team to respond with efficacy that individual organizations can’t match. Fastly’s CSOC also runs in a follow-the-sun model, meaning security coverage is handed off between teams in different time zones so that monitoring, incident response, and support are provided 24/7 — without requiring one team to work overnight shifts. This ensures that when attacks hit, our team is fresh and ready to mitigate them expeditiously.

Attacks are only as impactful as your implemented defenses (or lack thereof). While Managed Security Enterprise proactively detects and mitigates attacks, you’ll also benefit from recurring threat hunts. Tailored threat hunts examine how attackers are targeting your services and preemptively test for vulnerabilities. In 2024, 70% of these yielded findings like sophisticated authentication attacks, scraping activity, reconnaissance, and more. Threat hunts are often omitted from legacy vendors’ Managed Security services, but they provide a vital opportunity to further reduce your application’s exposure to risk so you can prevent incidents before they arise.

Tailored protection to match your unique needs

Every business has different needs, and Managed Security Enterprises adapts accordingly. Whether it’s your custom runbook, monthly discussions with a dedicated technical team member, or security posture optimizations, the service can flexibly encompass your security policies and overarching goals. This ensures that Managed Security Enterprise feels more like a partnership between our organizations, rather than a transaction of services.

Get started today