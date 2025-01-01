Fastly Managed Security Professional service

Organizations are placing increased emphasis on their web applications and APIs annually, but with 34% of all breaches happening via web application vectors in 2024 and the cost of breaches increasing 10% over the last year, organizations are heavily reliant on their security team to ensure performance, availability, and general protection. However, a recent survey of 1,800 global Security & IT professionals uncovered a critical gap: 30% noted lacking skills to combat modern threats, and 17% said they’re inexperienced with large-scale technologies and enterprises.

To maximize the performance, availability, and security of your organization’s apps & APIs, Fastly’s Response Security, Managed Security Professional, and Managed Security Enterprise services provide effective, turnkey solutions to fit any enterprise.

Managed Security Professional offers proactive protection for your most critical apps and APIs. Gain expert 24/7/365 monitoring and mitigation from Fastly’s CSOC, leveraging all your Fastly security products, quarterly reporting, and an industry-leading SLA so you can rest easy knowing you’re protected where it matters most.

How it works

Fastly Manage Security Professional customers first onboard and integrate with Fastly's Customer Security Operations Center (CSOC). This initial onboarding ensures that your desired services are monitored and runbook is in place. The custom, flexible runbook is tailored to how your business would like to be engaged. This includes your emergency contacts, services to protect, escalation matrix, what mitigations Fastly can implement without review, and more. Once you’re set up, Fastly will be enabled to proactively protect your applications and APIs 24/7/365.

Why customers choose Managed Security Professional

Managed Security Professional is often best suited for teams primarily concerned with 24/7/365 security monitoring and mitigation on business-critical services. Current customers value the industry-leading capabilities, expert management, and recurring insights it provides.

Powerful products with leading commitments

To detect and mitigate attacks as quickly as possible, Fastly's CSOC leverages award-winning Fastly Security solutions and implements custom tooling purpose-built for Managed Security customers. Fastly security products are highly accurate, meaning our team efficiently triages real threats instead of fighting false positives.

To take your protection even further, Fastly Managed Security Enterprise customers also gain access to Fastly’s proprietary managed threat library that enables dynamic and rapid responses to threats. The library captures the macro-threat intelligence gained from combating attackers around the globe and stores their characteristics for future reference. This enables Fastly CSOC to quickly match their characteristics upon reappearing on your sites, thereby mitigating the attack faster.

For full peace of mind, all of this is backed by our industry-leading 15-minute response time SLA, and you'll find responses are often far quicker. For all of 2024, the median response time to these incidents was just 1 minute from a real human, an indication of just how seriously we take your protection.



Proactive defense from experts around the globe

Attackers are smart, they know where your team is based, when your traffic is highest, and strike accordingly when it matters most. Fortunately, Fastly’s CSOC is staffed by application security experts who fight attacks for the world’s biggest brands every day. The repetition from fighting attacks across so many customers enables our team to respond with efficacy that individual organizations can’t match. Fastly’s CSOC also runs in a follow-the-sun model, meaning security coverage is handed off between teams in different time zones so that monitoring, incident response, and support are provided 24/7 — without requiring one team to work overnight shifts.

Tailored protection to match your unique needs

Every business has different needs, and Managed Security Professional adapts accordingly. Whether it’s your custom runbook, quarterly discussions with a dedicated technical team member, or security posture optimizations, the service can flexibly encompass your security policies and overarching goals. This ensures that Managed Security Professional feels more like a partnership between our organizations instead of a transaction of services.

Get started today