Paywall authentication
Leverage Fastly’s programmable platform to build paywall functionality at the network edge. Avoid the costs and latency associated with origin lookups while ensuring only subscribers gain access to gated content.Learn more
Deliver high-quality, fast and secure video experiences
Fastly’s edge cloud is trusted by leading media brands to effectively scale their products and reach. Our high-performance platform lets you build and deliver fast, secure, and unique user experiences. And when needed, our platform instantly scales to support the largest audiences without increasing the burden on your origin.
The Fastly Edge platform is format-agnostic making it easily fit into your existing architecture. Our API-friendly approach easily integrates and gets you up and running in the shortest time possible, but also frees you from limitations normally imposed by your delivery chain. For faster deployment, we’re also available on the GCP and AWS marketplaces.
Fastly’s global network is built to absorb DDoS attacks, allowing you to respond in real-time. Filter malicious requests at the network edge - before they get near your origin. Our Next-Gen WAF lets you implement advanced bot protection at the edge to eliminate excessive abuse and misuse of resources that power fraudulent activity, such as account takeover or application DDoS.
“Not only did Fastly provide the type of cost savings and scalability that we were looking for -- the performance to the end users was greatly increased.”
Steve Blankenship
VP of Product
Real-time logs let you continuously monitor your digital health. Gain insights into engagement levels, request response times, origin failures, and more. Data flows to preferred logging endpoints letting you quickly identify and solve issues while at the same time providing valuable insight to optimize delivery and make sure your content remains available.
With an overall CSAT rating of over 95%, we pride ourselves on our customer relationships. Fastly’s world-class support includes direct assistance from our engineers via chat and in-depth technical documentation. We have support packages designed specifically for rich content, such as Live Event Monitoring to alert and troubleshoot complex issues during an event.
"We will never compromise performance and quality on the path to net zero. But we can really make a difference when it comes to clients’ sustainability and Fastly is a key enabler of that."
Einar Andersson
CTO
Fastly’s edge cloud platform was designed from the ground up to be flexible and customizable. While many options exist, our out-of-the-box delivery platform is ready to deliver content to your viewers and listeners. These are some of the included features:"
Scale globally, improve performance, and save on costs
Let Fastly act as your origin to significantly reduce traffic and egress cost
Determine how you want your content served
Direct access to content delivery, control, and edge logic capabilities
Speedy delivery improves conversion, retention, SEO, and ad revenue
Content expiration settings that work as timers on your cached content
One programmable service that optimizes all types of HTTP content
Embed custom metadata or ad markers at specified time instances
Continue to serve expired content for a set amount of time
Real-time routing around transient obstructions when fetching content
We pride ourselves on a CSAT rating of +95%
Serve your content faster and reduce load and cost of your origin
Compress content in real-time, providing snappier experiences
Manipulation of objects related to Fastly services and accounts
Your IP spaces are announced, routed, and served by Fastly infrastructure
Optimize your delivery with real-time logs
Configurable and automatic health checks of your origin server
Manage zero-rated endpoints and TLS certificates for non-SNI clients
Remove cached content worldwide on demand within milliseconds
Mark content as outdated instead of permanently purging
Allows you to selectively purge related content
Allow websites and applications to serve HTTPS traffic
Encrypt videos with support for DRM technologies
Network is built to absorb Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks
Protect origin servers from unexpected spikes in requests
Leverage Fastly’s programmable platform to build paywall functionality at the network edge. Avoid the costs and latency associated with origin lookups while ensuring only subscribers gain access to gated content.Learn more
Fastly’s On-the-Fly Packager (OTFP) helps with managing Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI) and Digital Rights Management (DRM) support, saving time on the backend.kups while ensuring only subscribers gain access to gated content.Learn more
We deliver some of the world’s largest online live events, and our live event services give you real-time monitoring, streaming delivery, request collapsing, capacity planning and flexible deployment.Learn more