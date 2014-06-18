Austin Spires is Sr. Director of Product Management at Fastly, where he focuses on user experience. He’s been working on developer tools and customer happiness for many years, and frequently speaks at conferences and meetups. Before Fastly, Austin worked in sales and support at GitHub, where he helped lead customer onboarding. Originally from Texas, Austin plays a mean bass and likes drinking the occasional beer.

Empowering the Open Web: How Fastly Supports Organizations Like ToS;DR Austin Spires Empowering the Open Web: Learn how Fastly supports ToS;DR, a non-profit that makes internet terms of service easy to understand and improves online transparency. March 13, 2025 CDN & Delivery + 2 more

Built with Fastly: Northflank’s Developer Platform Austin Spires, Will Stewart Discover how Fastly empowers engineering teams to build and scale web applications, like startup Northflank, and how Fastly's products assist in reaching their goals. January 30, 2025 Customers DevOps

The Open Web is Vibrant, and Vital to 2025 Austin Spires, Jenn Turner Explore Fastly's commitment to the open web and education, where ideas flourish into impactful online experiences. Check out what members of Fast Forward accomplished in 2024. January 24, 2025 Culture + 2 more

Thanks to the internet’s on-call teams Austin Spires Thank you for the essential role that on-call teams play in ensuring internet reliability and security, particularly during the holiday season. We appreciate your dedication. January 07, 2025 Culture + 4 more

OpenJS Foundation and Fastly Announce Strategic Collaboration to Support the Evolution of the JavaScript Ecosystem Austin Spires The OpenJS Foundation is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Fastly, to enhance the performance, security, and scalability of JavaScript projects across the globe. October 24, 2024 DevOps + 3 more

Built with Fastly Spotlight: LeakSignal stops GenAI data leaks Austin Spires, Wesley Hales Learn about how LeakSignal leverages Fastly's industry-leading edge cloud platform to power its cutting-edge data flow governance solution. June 18, 2024 Edge network + 3 more

Fastly and Google partner to enhance your privacy while protecting Chrome users from online threats in real-time Monique Barbanson, Austin Spires We're excited to announce that Google Chrome is leveraging Fastly Oblivious HTTP (OHTTP) Relay to support the Standard protection mode in Chrome. June 06, 2024 Security + 3 more

Using Feedback to Improve User Experience Austin Spires Our new user onboarding experience is built on our values of putting the customer first, transparency, and constantly iterating and innovating. See what's new, and our methodologies for improving. June 20, 2019 Culture Engineering

Tips for successfully migrating to Fastly Austin Spires Moving to a new content delivery network (CDN) can seem daunting from an operational standpoint, and it’s important to ensure your CDN is set up correctly before you start migrating all your traffic. In this post, I’ll outline a few steps you can take to experience a smooth migration process to Fastly. April 17, 2015 Engineering

Fastly support training & lessons learned | Fastly Austin Spires This article dives into our support team's training processes and explains how our lessons learned can help your support team grow. March 05, 2015

Fastly's support building, part 3 | Fastly Austin Spires At Fastly, we've made some key decisions about how to operate and structure our support team in a way that allows us to deliver quality at scale. Some of the lessons we learned are more specific to issues encountered as we grew, but most can be applied to any support or customer-facing team. February 09, 2015

How Fastly builds support, part 2: The customer experience Austin Spires What customers encounter when evaluating and onboarding with Fastly isn't arbitrary. It's an experience that we've intentionally crafted. This post will discuss what customers experience, and what we have in place to make sure it happens every time, for every customer. January 26, 2015

How Fastly Builds Support, Part 1: Our Standards Austin Spires In the time I've been at Fastly, we've had enough customers and friends ask us about how we do support and what's going on under the hood that it seems appropriate to give a high level overview of how we build, what we've learned, and how other teams can borrow from our setup. January 14, 2015

Join Fastly’s New Community Forum Elaine Greenberg, Austin Spires We’re beyond excited to introduce you to Fastly’s Community Forum. We’ve been working closely with our community to build an interactive, inclusive hub for our customers and fellow web performance nerds. The Forum is a place to share knowledge, give and receive help, and learn more about Fastly. December 02, 2014

Test New Encodings With Fastly, Including WebP Rogier Mulhuijzen, Austin Spires At Fastly, we believe that the freedom to experiment is what makes the web great. We're excited by the cutting edge breakthroughs in file encodings that are happening almost every day, making the web better and faster. July 21, 2014