Dom Soegono
Senior Product Manager - Observability, Fastly
Dom Soegono is a senior product manager at Fastly helping bring platform visibility and observability products to market. Before Fastly, he was a product manager at Signal Sciences and Edgecast Networks, working on application security and stream transmuxing services. In his free time, you can catch him surfing, training Muay Thai and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, or out searching for the next best sushi restaurant.
Fastly's Observability Unleashed: New Updates and Insights
Dom Fee, Dom Soegono
Don't miss out on our upgraded Observability packages, providing customers with the ability to purchase multiple features in a single product package.Edge network+ 2 more
Fastly Packages Just Got an Upgrade
Dom Soegono, Delen Trance
Fastly's product packages just got even better. Check out the latest features coming to our Network Services package and more!Company news+ 4 more
Get Better Visibility with Edge Observer, Now in Public Beta
Dom Soegono, Henry Zhang
Over a year ago, we embarked on a journey to build an all-encompassing, flexible interface to centralize visibility and insights across your Fastly account and services. Today, we are excited to bring this new interface, Edge Observer, into public beta - now available to all accounts and customers.Edge network+ 2 more
Harnessing the power of Fastly Alerts, now in Beta
Dom Soegono
Visibility into critical infrastructure components is important. With the launch of Fastly Alerts, we’re bringing automated alerting and notification capabilities directly to the Fastly platform!ProductSecurity
Easy Debugging with Compute@Edge Log Tailing UI | Fastly
Dom Soegono
The Fastly CLI is an excellent tool during development and debugging, when an engineer is typically working within the codebase and command line. But it may not always be the most readily available tool when you’re viewing observability metrics and dashboards in the browser. Our new C@E Log-Tailing UI solves this problem.DevOps+ 2 more
Free Trial Origin and Domain Inspector Today!
Dom Fee, Dom Soegono
We are excited to launch our first Observability free trial experience into the Fastly app! Gain full access to both Origin and Domain Inspector free for up to 30 days!Product
Get App & Infrastructure Visibility with Inspectors | Fastly
Dom Soegono, Dom Fee
We are excited to launch two new great visibility products into general availability - Origin and Domain Inspector! Observe origin performance or domain traffic with ease! Find out more in this blog post announcement.Platform
Now in beta, Fastly’s Observability Dashboard
Dom Soegono
Fastly’s Observability Dashboard allows you to analyze all your edge delivery metrics and observability data in one interactive window. In this blog, learn more about the dashboard, now in beta, and find out how to get started.ProductPerformance
Domain Inspector beta now available | Fastly
Dom Soegono
Domain Inspector provides you with real-time and historical views of domain-level traffic and performance. Reduce the need for complex data pipelines, improve load balancing decisions, or reach faster incident response times through our new domain-level visualizations and data sets.ProductObservability