Ryan Landry
Vice President, Technical Operations, Fastly
As VP of TechOps at Fastly, Ryan leads a globally distributed team of engineers and operational leaders that support our ever-growing network, fleet, and customer base. In his spare time, you can catch him doing whatever he can to upset his mother, including collecting tattoos and riding motorcycles. Ryan's full-time manager is his French bulldog, Muchacho, who doubles as Fastly's part-time mascot.
How Network Automation Helps Fastly Live Streaming
Ryan Landry
How network automation, a small team of engineers, and key learnings from past extreme high-traffic moments allow us to support delivery performance at scale.Performance+ 4 more
Fastly's Response to SegmentSmack
Jana Iyengar, Ryan Landry, + 1 more
A remotely exploitable denial-of-service (DoS) attack against the Linux kernel, called SegmentSmack, was made public on August 6th, 2018 as CVE-2018-5390. Fastly was made aware of this vulnerability prior to that date through a responsible disclosure. As part of our initial investigation, Fastly discovered a candidate patch proposed by Eric Dumazet from Google to address this vulnerability. We discussed the vulnerability and the patch with Eric, reproduced the attack, validated the patch as a fix, and estimated the impact of the vulnerability to our infrastructure. We immediately deployed temporary mitigations where we were most vulnerable, while simultaneously preparing and rolling out a patched kernel to our fleet.SecurityEngineering
DDoS attacks: how to protect + mitigate
Jose Nazario, PhD, Ryan Landry
In part one of this series, we took a look at the evolving DDoS landscape, offering a sense of what’s out there in terms of attack size and type to help better inform decisions when it comes to securing your infrastructure. In this post, we’ll share an inside look at how we protect our customers, lessons learned from a real-live DDoS, and our recommended checklist for mitigating attacks.SecurityEngineering
2018 starts with 46 POPs & 20 Tbps of connected edge capacity
Tom Daly, Ryan Landry
The Fastly Infrastructure and Edge Cloud Operations Teams wrapped up 2017 by completing major milestones in our point of presence (POP) deployments around the globe AND achieving 20 Tbps of connected edge capacity. Since our last update, we’ve deployed additional US POPs in Atlanta, Houston, Columbus, and Palo Alto, brand-new locations in Cape Town, South Africa and Columbus Ohio, plus a new 100GE-enabled POP in Tokyo, Japan. These upgrades empower us to scale to meet customer demands, reduce latency, and improve resilience to our network — read on to see what we’ve been up to.Product+ 3 more
The evolving DDoS landscape
Ryan Landry, Jose Nazario, PhD
As an edge cloud platform, Fastly is in a unique position to monitor DDoS attack patterns and trends as they evolve. In this post, Jose Nazario, Sr. Director of Security Research, and Ryan Landry, Director of Edge Cloud Operations, take a look back at the history of DDoS, sharing how they’re changing and the trends we’re seeing. Getting a handle on the various shapes and sizes of DDoS will help inform how you address these attacks on your own infrastructure — you may not always be able to predict attacks, but knowing what’s out there and preparing for the worst will help you protect and mitigate.SecurityEngineering
Introducing 100 Gigabit Ethernet into the Fastly network
Ryan Landry
As we continue to scale our network, we regularly evaluate technology advancements that keep us on the leading edge. One of these advancements is 100 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) switches in single rack-unit formats, and we’ve recently lit our first 100GbE ports at the Amsterdam Internet Exchange (AMS-IX) using them.Performance+ 3 more
Announcing POPs in Toronto and Boston
Ryan Landry
Our team has been hard at work — we’ve launched new points of presence (POPs) in Toronto and Boston.ProductCompany news