Engineering
January 19, 2016
Introducing fastly2git: version change visualization
Sales Engineer Léon Brocard created fastly2git, a Git repository for Fastly service changes, making it easy for you to see differences between versions. In this post, Léon discusses how…
Leon Brocard
Engineering
Compute
December 1, 2015
Introducing our open source app training
Customer Support Engineer Kami Richey built an application for testing Fastly. In this post, she walks you through setting up your own test application and using Fastly’s UI to explore…
Kami Richey
Engineering
Product
September 9, 2015
How Fastly’s Heroku add-on helps improve experiences
In this Q&A, Fastly’s Michael May and Heroku’s Peter Cho discuss the benefits of Fastly’s Heroku add-on and why it’s important for enterprises to focus on both developer and customer…
Anna MacLachlan
Engineering
August 20, 2015
Restricting access to content
In this blog post, Vladimir Vuksan outlines three common methods you can use for blocking or limiting access to content with Fastly.
Vladimir Vuksan
Engineering
Compute
July 14, 2015
Caching with CORS
Rogier Mulhuijzen
Performance
Engineering
July 9, 2015
Fastly Engineers Discuss Their Experience With Coding Bootcamps
Anna MacLachlan
Engineering
Culture
June 11, 2015
Q&A with Miles Ward, Google Cloud Solutions Head | Fastly
We had the opportunity to sit down with Miles Ward and chat about trends in the cloud industry, working with Fastly, and how Google Cloud Platform really sets itself apart.
Lee Chen
Engineering
May 21, 2015
The VCL Cookie Monster
This month's tip is more a theoretical exercise than anything else, just to show the power of VCL, and to explain a few regular expressions. I'm going to discuss VCL that deletes cookies.
Rogier Mulhuijzen
Engineering
May 19, 2015
Fastly Cloud Accelerator to Connect with GCP | Fastly
Lee Chen
Product
Performance
Edge network
Engineering
April 22, 2015
Reusing backend connections to increase performance
Reusing connections between your Varnish instance and your backends (origins) is a good idea for multiple reasons. If your Varnish is on the same network as your backends and you're doing…
Rogier Mulhuijzen
Performance
Engineering
April 17, 2015
Tips for successfully migrating to Fastly
Moving to a new content delivery network (CDN) can seem daunting from an operational standpoint, and it’s important to ensure your CDN is set up correctly before you start migrating all your…
Austin Spires
Engineering
March 30, 2015
The benefits of using Varnish
Varnish is an open source web accelerator that is designed for high-performance content delivery. Learn more about what Varnish is and how Fastly's varnish can help accelerate your content.
Anna MacLachlan
Performance
Engineering
