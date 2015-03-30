Blog

January 19, 2016

Introducing fastly2git: version change visualization

Sales Engineer Léon Brocard created fastly2git, a Git repository for Fastly service changes, making it easy for you to see differences between versions. In this post, Léon discusses how…
December 1, 2015

Introducing our open source app training

Customer Support Engineer Kami Richey built an application for testing Fastly. In this post, she walks you through setting up your own test application and using Fastly’s UI to explore…
September 9, 2015

How Fastly’s Heroku add-on helps improve experiences

In this Q&A, Fastly’s Michael May and Heroku’s Peter Cho discuss the benefits of Fastly’s Heroku add-on and why it’s important for enterprises to focus on both developer and customer…
August 20, 2015

Restricting access to content

In this blog post, Vladimir Vuksan outlines three common methods you can use for blocking or limiting access to content with Fastly.
July 14, 2015

Caching with CORS

July 9, 2015

Fastly Engineers Discuss Their Experience With Coding Bootcamps

June 11, 2015

Q&A with Miles Ward, Google Cloud Solutions Head | Fastly

We had the opportunity to sit down with Miles Ward and chat about trends in the cloud industry, working with Fastly, and how Google Cloud Platform really sets itself apart.
May 21, 2015

The VCL Cookie Monster

This month's tip is more a theoretical exercise than anything else, just to show the power of VCL, and to explain a few regular expressions. I'm going to discuss VCL that deletes cookies.
May 19, 2015

Fastly Cloud Accelerator to Connect with GCP | Fastly

April 22, 2015

Reusing backend connections to increase performance

Reusing connections between your Varnish instance and your backends (origins) is a good idea for multiple reasons. If your Varnish is on the same network as your backends and you're doing…
April 17, 2015

Tips for successfully migrating to Fastly

Moving to a new content delivery network (CDN) can seem daunting from an operational standpoint, and it’s important to ensure your CDN is set up correctly before you start migrating all your…
March 30, 2015

The benefits of using Varnish

Varnish is an open source web accelerator that is designed for high-performance content delivery. Learn more about what Varnish is and how Fastly's varnish can help accelerate your content.
