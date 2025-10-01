Fastly's Seven Years of Recognition as a Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice

We are thrilled to announce that Fastly has (once again!) been named a Customers’ Choice in the 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Cloud Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) .

This year’s acknowledgement is meaningful to us for the following reasons:

Seven Consecutive Years: Fastly is the only WAAP vendor to receive a Customers’ Choice recognition seven years in a row

4.8/5 stars overall rating: Ratings (based on 130 reviews as of July 2025, with 94% of willingness to recommend)

Customer-driven recognition: These reviews come directly from the voices of our customers, the people who use Fastly every day, reflecting their trust in our products

We are deeply appreciative of this acknowledgement; by sharing your experiences, you help us grow, improve, and build a better Fastly for all.

What Our Customers are Saying

This recognition is based on 130 overall reviews (as of July 2025) from customers who purchased, implemented, and actively use the Fastly Next-Gen WAF. Here’s a snapshot of some of that feedback:

"Fastly delivered on its mission with complete efficiency and capability. We've used its DDoS and WAF protection services for over two years, without any issues, difficulties or provider downtime." - IT Security & Risk Management Associate, Banking Industry

“Security is paramount for our organization, and we were considering alternative bot management services at the time. In contrast to other products, we found Fastly's NGWAF offered a high degree of transparency into how the rules were operating, as well as many sensible and secure default rules and operations. We had every confidence that it would help us achieve our security goals while being clear how it was operating, and delivering value for money.” - Principal DevOps Engineer, Software Industry

“Fastly has been a long-term, reliable partner to our firm and has been evolving the product to solve our emerging challenges. Working with the Fastly team has always been a pleasure and their technology offering is top shelf, making our teams more productive and providing capabilities for our systems that enable us to provide a seamless experience to our customers." - Technology Director, Media Industry

What makes this recognition especially meaningful to us is that it comes directly from verified customer reviews. Organizations around the world have consistently rated Fastly's Next-Gen WAF among all WAAP vendors. Nearly 90% of our customers run our WAF in full blocking mode – a testament to its effectiveness at eliminating false positives while maintaining robust protection.

See why your industry peers have rated Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF for the past 7 years and consider bolstering your application security posture with Fastly’s DDoS Protection and Bot Management solutions. Reach out to our team to learn more.

Seven Years of Recognition and the Future Ahead

Being recognized as a Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice, and for seven consecutive years no less, is a recognition that we are deeply proud of. In our opinion, it reflects the trust and confidence of our customers, whose feedback drives everything we do.

To everyone who has shared their experiences and helped us continue to improve: thank you. Together, we feel we’re making the internet a faster, safer, and better place. Cheers to seven years, and what comes next!

Download the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer" report to see how all WAAP vendors compare based on real customer experiences.

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Cloud Web Application and API Protection, By Peer Contributors, 30 September 2025

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS is a registered trademark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Please note that this report was previously known as Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Web Application and API Protection in 2022, as Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Web Application Firewalls in 2021 and as Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Web Application Firewalls in 2019-20. In 2019 and 2020 we have been recognized as Signal Sciences, Fastly acquired Signal Sciences in 2020.

In 2019 and 2020, we were recognized as Signal Sciences, Fastly acquired Signal Sciences in 2020.