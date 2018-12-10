(844) 4FASTLY
Support Center
Log in
Why Fastly
Products
Solutions
Partners
Resources
Pricing
Talk to an expert
Try Fastly Free
Menu
Blog
Back to all stories
Follow and Subscribe
WebAssembly
June 29, 2020
Why Compute does not yet support JavaScript
Building our own compiler toolchain allows Compute to be both performant and secure. It also means we have to bring developers’ most-loved language into the fold in the right way.
Sean Leach
Edge
Performance
Security
WebAssembly
May 29, 2020
How Fastly and the developer community are investing in the WebAssembly ecosystem
WebAssembly is helping to lay the foundation for the future of edge computing. And together with the Bytecode Alliance and the developer community at large, we’re investing in new…
Pat Hickey
Edge
WebAssembly
April 28, 2020
Evaluating new languages for Compute
Learn about our process and approach for evaluating which new languages our serverless compute environment — Compute — will support next.
Aaron Turner
Edge
WebAssembly
March 3, 2020
How Lucet and Wasmtime make a stronger compiler, together
In our latest Bytecode Alliance initiative, we’re working to marry the benefits of Lucet and Wasmtime — ultimately creating a more seamless, secure, and speedy WebAssembly runtime and…
Pat Hickey
Edge
WebAssembly
December 11, 2019
How the internet changed in 2019 (and what to expect in 2020)
Take a look back at 2019’s major shifts in internet infrastructure, and understand what they mean for the future of the internet in 2020 and beyond.
Tyler McMullen
Industry insights
Edge
WebAssembly
November 12, 2019
Fastly and Partners Form Bytecode Alliance
Fastly teams up with Mozilla, Intel, and Red Hat to form the Bytecode Alliance, an open-source community working together on WebAssembly-based compiler tools and foundations that work across…
Tyler McMullen
Industry insights
WebAssembly
November 6, 2019
Beta" A New Serverless Compute Environment
Fastly is now offering access to its serverless compute environment in private beta. Meet Compute@Edge, a uniquely secure, performant, and scalable approach to serverless computing.
Tyler McMullen
Edge
WebAssembly
May 15, 2019
The lifecycle and performance of a Lucet instance
Lucet, Fastly’s open source WebAssembly compiler and runtime system, is designed to take WebAssembly beyond the browser, and build a platform for faster, safer execution on Fastly’s edge…
Adam Foltzer
WebAssembly
March 28, 2019
Lucet Takes WebAssembly Beyond the Browser | Fastly
Today, we're thrilled to announce the open sourcing of Lucet, our native WebAssembly compiler and runtime. WebAssembly is a technology created to enable web browsers to safely execute…
Pat Hickey
Edge
Engineering
WebAssembly
February 7, 2019
Guide for C and Rust programmers
Recently we launched Fastly Terrarium, a multi-language, browser-based editor and deployment platform where you can experiment with edge technology. Now, for those well-versed in C and Rust…
Frank Denis
Edge
Engineering
WebAssembly
December 12, 2018
Edge programming with Rust and WebAssembly
Take a developer deep dive into Terrarium, our multi-language, browser-based editor and deployment platform at the edge. Learn how to compile Rust programs to WebAssembly right on your local…
Pat Hickey
Edge
Engineering
WebAssembly
December 10, 2018
How Terrarium reframes the compiler and sandbox relationship
Get hands-on with Terrarium, a Fastly project that lets developers harness the power of edge computing in the languages they already use. See how this technology demonstration came to be…
Tyler McMullen
Edge
Engineering
WebAssembly
Newer posts
Older posts
Ready to get started?
Get in touch or create an account.
Try Fastly free
Talk to an expert
English
日本語
Español
Deutsch
Products
Edge Cloud Platform
Pricing
Try Fastly Free
Network Map
Solutions
Professional Services
Managed CDN
Support Plans
Talk to an Expert
Learn
Documentation
Developers
Resource Library
Blog
Events
Support
Support Center
Network Status
Contact Us
Company
About Us
Careers
Partners
Press Releases
Investor Relations
Trust
© Fastly 2023
Terms of service
Privacy policy
Acceptable Use
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube