June 29, 2020

Why Compute does not yet support JavaScript

Building our own compiler toolchain allows Compute to be both performant and secure. It also means we have to bring developers’ most-loved language into the fold in the right way.
May 29, 2020

How Fastly and the developer community are investing in the WebAssembly ecosystem

WebAssembly is helping to lay the foundation for the future of edge computing. And together with the Bytecode Alliance and the developer community at large, we’re investing in new…
April 28, 2020

Evaluating new languages for Compute

Learn about our process and approach for evaluating which new languages our serverless compute environment — Compute — will support next.
March 3, 2020

How Lucet and Wasmtime make a stronger compiler, together

In our latest Bytecode Alliance initiative, we’re working to marry the benefits of Lucet and Wasmtime — ultimately creating a more seamless, secure, and speedy WebAssembly runtime and…
December 11, 2019

How the internet changed in 2019 (and what to expect in 2020)

Take a look back at 2019’s major shifts in internet infrastructure, and understand what they mean for the future of the internet in 2020 and beyond.
November 12, 2019

Fastly and Partners Form Bytecode Alliance

Fastly teams up with Mozilla, Intel, and Red Hat to form the Bytecode Alliance, an open-source community working together on WebAssembly-based compiler tools and foundations that work across…
November 6, 2019

Beta" A New Serverless Compute Environment

Fastly is now offering access to its serverless compute environment in private beta. Meet Compute@Edge, a uniquely secure, performant, and scalable approach to serverless computing.
May 15, 2019

The lifecycle and performance of a Lucet instance

Lucet, Fastly’s open source WebAssembly compiler and runtime system, is designed to take WebAssembly beyond the browser, and build a platform for faster, safer execution on Fastly’s edge…
March 28, 2019

Lucet Takes WebAssembly Beyond the Browser | Fastly

Today, we're thrilled to announce the open sourcing of Lucet, our native WebAssembly compiler and runtime. WebAssembly is a technology created to enable web browsers to safely execute…
February 7, 2019

Guide for C and Rust programmers

Recently we launched Fastly Terrarium, a multi-language, browser-based editor and deployment platform where you can experiment with edge technology. Now, for those well-versed in C and Rust…
December 12, 2018

Edge programming with Rust and WebAssembly

Take a developer deep dive into Terrarium, our multi-language, browser-based editor and deployment platform at the edge. Learn how to compile Rust programs to WebAssembly right on your local…
December 10, 2018

How Terrarium reframes the compiler and sandbox relationship

Get hands-on with Terrarium, a Fastly project that lets developers harness the power of edge computing in the languages they already use. See how this technology demonstration came to be…
