Automate TLS certificate provisioning and management at scale

Engaging customers is only half the battle. Brands need to build trust with customers over the long-term by providing a secure experience on their website or app. Hoodoo ensures that clients don’t have to compromise performance over security by using Platform TLS as part of their integrated edge computing solution.

One of Hoodoo’s clients presented a particularly tough challenge: Pacific Dental Services used AEM to manage a whopping 1,200 websites on behalf of dental offices, including multiple domains for marketing information and other services.

When Pacific Dental Services came to Hoodoo, not all of the dental websites were being delivered through HTTPS. The sites were hosted on an Apache server, and a few dozen certificates were causing performance issues. Adding urgency to the situation, Google was about to change its algorithm to downgrade insecure sites. Pacific Dental Services wanted to add TLS certificates across its portfolio as soon as possible, as well as automatically generate certificates for every new website going forward as they continue their growth. Because these sites were business-critical to dental offices, it was imperative that all maintained a high standard of performance.

Using Platform TLS and the Fastly API, the Hoodoo team built an end-to-end automation that allowed Pacific Dental Services to provision TLS at scale, including certificate and key management. The solution enabled Pacific Dental Services to move quickly and efficiently to bring all their current sites up-to-date with TLS security standards and easily manage the lifecycle of each one. Now, whenever the Komodo API provisions new certificates, they are automatically attached to domains and IP-to-service pinning allows the certs to take advantage of Fastly global infrastructure.